Donald Trump Donated to Kamala Harris' Campaigns Twice in the Past

Sen. Kamala Harris was selected as the vice presidential running mate for Joe Biden on Tuesday as the former Delaware senator sets his sights on the November election that will pit him against Donald Trump, who revealed on Monday that he plans on making his acceptance speech for the Republican nominee at either the White House or at the site of the Battle of Gettysburg. With Harris, who dropped out of the Democratic presidential race in December, back in the picture, there appears to be a bit of a connection between her and Trump that has resurfaced.

The Washington Examiner revealed last year that Trump previously donated to Harris’ campaigns, first in 2011 than again in 2013, while she was running to be California’s attorney general. He sent $5,000 her way in the first year followed by another $1,000 in the second go-around. Both of these donations were while he was a private citizen. The reason, Trump says, for his donations were that they were a favor for then-New York attorney general, Eric Schneiderman. In the affidavit obtained, Trump explained that his daughter, Ivanka Trump, also attended the event, as well as made a $2,000 donation, along with some other top executives within his organization. He said that “I made a $5,000 contribution to Ms. Harris’ campaign -- the highest level of sponsorship listed in the invitation.”

NBC News: According to California state records, President Trump -- while a private citizen -- twice donated to Kamala Harris while she was a candidate for state AG. A total of $6,000 in 2011 and 2013 combined. Image: pic.twitter.com/rbOiMbdQ4L — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) August 11, 2020

This resurfaced news comes as Trump has switched his tune in regards to Harris. After it was revealed that she would be Biden’s pick, Trump shared a video on his Twitter that undermined Harris and referred to her as “Phony Kamala” in the clip. In his press briefing on Tuesday, which occurred after Harris was chosen as Biden’s partner, Trump said it was ironic to see her as the choice considering how aggressive she was towards Biden on the campaign trail, “It’s hard to pick someone that’s that disrespectful.”

Nonetheless, it seems there isn’t any bad blood between the two. Harris wrote on Twitter that she was “honored” to be selected and is prepared to “do what it takes” to get him as the 46th president of the country. She also is the first Black woman and first Asian American woman to run for vice president.