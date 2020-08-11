Donald Trump Reveals Attack Ad Calling Kamala Harris 'Phony' and Joe Biden 'Slow' Just Minutes After VP Pick

✖

On Tuesday, Joe Biden announced that California Sen. Kamala Harris would be his vice presidential running mate. Harris is the first Black woman and the first person of Indian descent to be nominated for national office by a major political party. Of course, it wasn't long before President Donald Trump weighed in on the news.

Shortly after Biden's announcement, Trump took to Twitter to post a video that took aim at his political opponents. In the video, Harris was referred to as "phony." She was also criticized for being on the "radical left" and for supporting Senator Bernie Sanders' plan for Medicare For All. The ad went on to attack Biden, calling him "not that smart." The clip ended with a critique for both Harris and Biden, whom the ad claimed are "jointly embracing the radical left."

Biden announced the news via text and email to his supporters on Tuesday. He sent his supporters an email that read, in part, “Joe Biden here. Big news: I’ve chosen Kamala Harris as my running mate. Together, with you, we’re going to beat Trump.’’ The former vice president also announced the news on Twitter, telling his followers that Harris worked alongside his late son Beau Biden during her tenure as the Attorney General of California. "Back when Kamala was Attorney General, she worked closely with Beau," he wrote. "I watched as they took on the big banks, lifted up working people, and protected women and kids from abuse. I was proud then, and I'm proud now to have her as my partner in this campaign."

Harris previously ran for the presidency herself. But, in December, she announced that she would be dropping out of the race due to a lack of funding for her campaign. "I've taken stock, and I've looked at this from every angle, and over the last few days, I have come to one of the hardest decisions of my life," she announced via video, per NPR. "As the campaign has gone on, it has become harder and harder to raise the money we need to compete." While Harris was critical of Biden during her campaign, she has since become a vocal supporter of his run for president. The Democratic National Convention is set to begin on Aug. 17 and will end on Aug. 20. Harris will reportedly accept the vice presidential nominee position during the convention.