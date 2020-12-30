Donald Trump Hasn't Acknowledged Nashville Bombing, and People Are Calling Him Out
President Donald Trump still has not made any public comments on the terrorist attack in Nashville, Tennessee on Christmas Day, and Americans are furious. The president known for tweeting unfiltered commentary on the news of the day — particularly when it comes to violent crime — has not even acknowledged the tragedy on Twitter. Some Tennesseans are hurt by this omission from the president.
Trump has not tweeted about the Nashville bombing in the five days since it took place, even as the suspect was identified and the case developed. On Monday, Nashville Mayor Jon Cooper appeared on CNN, but when asked if he had spoken to Trump he said: "No, I haven't." The mayor went on to say that Trump has spoken privately with a Tennessee senator, and has promised to provide legal aid. Still, his public silence carries hurtful implications for some Americans.
"Our senior senator I know talked to [Trump] yesterday she said and he apparently had been following the news very closely and was committing help from the federal government aspect for which we are grateful and we’ll need that," Cooper said.
So far, the closest thing to a direct comment from Trump was a statement from White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere. On Saturday morning, he said: "President Trump has been briefed on the explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, and will continue to receive regular updates. The President is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured."
To many people, this is not enough — especially from a president who prides himself on direct social media usage. Here is a look at what Americans are saying about Trump ignoring the Nashville bombing — and what he is tweeting about instead.
Not Normal
Try to imagine any other president not acknowledging a domestic bombing in a major city. It wouldn’t happen. This is not normal at all. And a little less than half the country thinks this guy is great.— Bath & Bella Works 🚿🕯🛁 (@brownandbella) December 27, 2020
Golf
Blast in major American city happened 4 days ago & is very much still an ongoing story. The president of the United States has not said one word about it, though he has found the time to golf. https://t.co/LTcC1QoWHv— Sarah Boxer (@Sarah_Boxer) December 28, 2020
Bomb went off in downtown Nashville at 7:30 AM EST. Trump was on the golf course by 10. Merry Christmas to the laziest President in US history. https://t.co/3l8L85aK5Q— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) December 25, 2020
Other Statements
Indeed.— #25thAmendmentNow (@ResistorRoad) December 28, 2020
Trump & the grifter entourage pulled off the biggest con in US history: that he was a genius billionaire who would fix all your problems while they looted the treasury.
He’s a fraud & admitting being bamboozled will be the hardest psychological obstacle for Trumpsters. pic.twitter.com/66BQwP2Y51
Compliments
Maybe if someone drops a mention of Nashville in his replies along with a compliment... pic.twitter.com/AdWFVBZ6Xy— Andrew Solender (@AndrewSolender) December 25, 2020
Trump, known Tweetaholic, has yet to say a word about Nashville. Instead of addressing bombing in American city, he retweeted a bot saying he has the "vision of a giraffe...& stamina of a zebra"
Cannot wait for this useless fuck to fade into history#nashvillebombing #DirtyDon pic.twitter.com/xDD5jhVtzq— 💙Nada Moore💙 (@nada_moore55) December 26, 2020
Melania Distractions
Trump is upset today about:
✅ Melania hasn't appeared on magazine covers
❌ A bomb exploding in Nashville
Incredible. What an incredible piece of trash.#NashvilleBombing— JRehling (@JRehling) December 26, 2020
Votes
The President golfing instead of showing concern over the terror attack in #Nashville should give people who are unsure of the election results a clue, on why 8 million more Americans voted for Joe Biden Trump. That is the legacy of the Trump presidency.— David Weissman (@davidmweissman) December 26, 2020
Briefed
According to the pool report, Trump is back at his golf club. He still has said nothing about Nashville.— Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) December 28, 2020
It’s been almost 15 hours since the Nashville terrorist attack. Trump was briefed this afternoon, yet he still refuses to make a statement.
Somethin’ stinks.— Tea Pain (@TeaPainUSA) December 26, 2020