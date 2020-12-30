Donald Trump Hasn't Acknowledged Nashville Bombing, and People Are Calling Him Out

President Donald Trump still has not made any public comments on the terrorist attack in Nashville, Tennessee on Christmas Day, and Americans are furious. The president known for tweeting unfiltered commentary on the news of the day — particularly when it comes to violent crime — has not even acknowledged the tragedy on Twitter. Some Tennesseans are hurt by this omission from the president.

Trump has not tweeted about the Nashville bombing in the five days since it took place, even as the suspect was identified and the case developed. On Monday, Nashville Mayor Jon Cooper appeared on CNN, but when asked if he had spoken to Trump he said: "No, I haven't." The mayor went on to say that Trump has spoken privately with a Tennessee senator, and has promised to provide legal aid. Still, his public silence carries hurtful implications for some Americans.

"Our senior senator I know talked to [Trump] yesterday she said and he apparently had been following the news very closely and was committing help from the federal government aspect for which we are grateful and we’ll need that," Cooper said.

So far, the closest thing to a direct comment from Trump was a statement from White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere. On Saturday morning, he said: "President Trump has been briefed on the explosion in Nashville, Tennessee, and will continue to receive regular updates. The President is grateful for the incredible first responders and praying for those who were injured."

To many people, this is not enough — especially from a president who prides himself on direct social media usage. Here is a look at what Americans are saying about Trump ignoring the Nashville bombing — and what he is tweeting about instead.