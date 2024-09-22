The Black Keys seem to be making the most of their time away from the road after canceling their 2024 tour. They recently performed at a Cleveland Browns game, and now they're having some fun with a couple of intimate DJ sets.

The duo, consisting of Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney, played a low-key DJ set on Friday night at Nashville bar Rosemary & Beauty Queen. The appearance was advertised just a couple of days ahead of time on The Black Keys Record Hang Instagram page, where the "Tighten Up" rockers promote their low-key "all vinyl DJ dance parties."

The show itself was a chill affair, with easy ins and outs. Rosemary & Beauty Queen enjoyed the set, either on the steadily packed dance floor, nearby picnic tables, or the porch around the restaurant's backyard area. The duo spun tons of classic tracks, including The Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction," Otis Redding's "Hard to Handle," Freddie Scott's "(You) Got What I Need," Bob & Earl's "Harlem Shuffle" and Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band's cover of 50 Cent's "P.I.M.P."

The Black Keys also DJ'd again the next day at an event for DicE Magazine held at Union Hill Trading Post in Goodlettsville, Tennessee. As seen in Instagram posts, Carney's wife, singer-songwriter Michelle Branch, was in attendance for the secret set. Other attendees included model Casey Henson, The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia actress Bella Podaras and Xian Mikol, the cover model for The Black Keys' album Ohio Players.