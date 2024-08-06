Carrie Underwood and Papa Roach Just Put out a Song Together

Carrie Underwood has long been open about her love for heavy music, and now she's got a song with one of nu-metal's biggest bands. The country music superstar and California rockers Papa Roach just put out a remix track together: "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)." The song's original version is featured on Papa Roach's 2022 album, Ego Trip.

The song is a charity single for the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention, and all proceeds from the song will go toward the non-profit organization. Speaking to Good Morning America about the song, Underwood explained that "it's a cause that's very near and dear to Papa Roach and to Jacoby Shaddix, who is the main vocalist." Click here to listen to the remixed version of "Leave A Light On (Talk Away The Dark)" on YouTube.

"I love the song and I loved their cause," Underwood continued. "They work a lot with the American Foundation For Suicide Prevention and they want to help people and they use their life stories to help people." She later added, "It's a gorgeous song."

Underwood is a seasoned fan of heavy metal and hard rock music. Back in 2021, she name-dropped Grammy-nominated metal band I Prevail as one of her favorite artists. "Their Trauma album is one that I have on repeat when I'm working out," she told CBS News correspondent Michelle Miller during a CBS Sunday Morning interview.

In 2023, Underwood took her fandom even further by joining rock legends Guns N' Roses onstage for three concerts, including one in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.