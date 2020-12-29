Donald Trump Reportedly Hoping for Airport to Be Named After Him

✖

Donald Trump's time in the White House is coming to a close with Joe Biden's Inauguration Day at the end of January. Before he heads out of the state capital, Trump is looking at his options of leaving a legacy behind, one of those being an airport named in his honor.

Two sources have told the Daily Beast that Trump is interested at the idea of having an airport named after him. The outlet says he has spoken with aides and advisers about the possibility. One of the sources also said this has been something of interest to him since 2018 when he first began to think about the concept. Trump, according to one of the two sources, said he is looking at what paperwork is required to get the wheels rolling. The Miami Herald followed up with Trump's press secretary, Judd Deere, who would not confirm that any of these discussions have taken place as they don't comment on "private conversations." Early speculation as to what airport would be targeted by Trump's naming rights is Palm Beach International, according to the Florida outlet. That is because it is located just miles from his Mar-a-Lago property where the family is expected to move to after his term expires, though some of his neighbors are looking to stop that from happening. Trump himself has yet to make any public comments about wanting to have an airport named after him.

The idea of Palm Beach International being renamed has been floated around by others before. Christian Ziegler, a top official within the Republican Party of Florida, told the Sun Sentinel over the weekend that South Florida will become Trump and his followers' stomping grounds. As a result, he said he expects a presidential library popping up and along with it, the airport to undergo a change to Trump International Airport and be "the South Florida gateway for the former president's adoring fans."

Aside from naming an airport after himself, Trump has spent some of his final weeks in office signing off the coronavirus relief bill. After calling the plan a "disgrace" and posting a lengthy video to Twitter in which he pointed out the $600 stimulus check being an insult to the American people, Trump ended up signing the legislation into law on Sunday. One day later, the House passed a bill to increase aid payments to $2,000 as it will now head to the Senate.