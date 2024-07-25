Prince Harry Reached out to Kate Middleton Following Her Wimbledon Appearance

Prince Harry might be estranged from his Royal family, but that's not stopping him from making an effort to remain connected. It's reported that the British prince reached out to his sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, following her appearance at Wimbledon, amid cancer treatment.

"Harry was watching Wimbledon and was thrilled to see Kate looking so radiant," an insider told Heat magazine. "He sent her a note to congratulate her and let her know how happy he was to see her out." The source added, "He's just so grateful that she's on the mend and able to get back to her duties after taking time off — as is Meghan."

In March, Middleton shared that when she underwent abdominal surgery two months prior, after her doctors discovered that cancer "had been present." She has spent the past few months away from the public to get treatment and recover from her surgical procedures.

A couple of months later, in June, the Princess of Wales shared an in-depth update on her health, alongside a photo of herself leaning against a tree near a pond. "I am making good progress, but as anyone going through chemotherapy will know, there are good days and bad days. On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting," she wrote in part. "But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well."

Harry's outreach is also notable, as he and his wife Meghan Markle have been said to have a practically non-existent relationship with Harry's brother, Prince William, and Middleton, William's wife. A source previously stated that William and Kate have "zero interest" in being around Harry and Meghan. "It has been clear for a long time to anyone who knows them that they don't want to see Harry and Meghan," the source added, later saying, "They will have zero interest in ever seeing them again."