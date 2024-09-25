Dogs Named 'Springsteen' and 'Lisa Frank' Among Adoptable Pets at Nashville Animal Shelter

Some famous names are popping up on the Nashville pet rescue scene. While Music City may be known as the home of country music, with everyone from Dolly Parton to Keith Urban, Sheryl Crow, and more calling the city home, residents looking to welcome a new dog to their home just may find themselves adopting Springsteen or Lisa Frank.

The two celeb-adjacent pups are currently up for adoption at Metro Animal Care and Control (MACC). Ticking in on the scale at 65-pounds, according to Friends of MACC, Springsteen is a white and tan mixed breed. This 3-year-old boy pays homage to The Boss with his unique moniker and is described as a "Thunder Road Retriever" who "loves playing tag and chase with his shelter playgroup friends

and is the "goofiest goober."

But Springsteen isn't the only four-legged friend with a famous name. His neighbor at MACC, Lisa Frank, is named after the artist and businesswoman who founded the iconic Lisa Frank brand, still known and loved today for its bold colors and dazzling designs. Little Ms. Lisa is a 2-year-old mixed breed who weighs about 50-pounds and "is all about what feels good, enjoying treats, belly rubs and lots of kisses." She's a lover of fetch, but always willing for a good post-playtime snuggle with her humans.

Both pups are currently looking for their furever homes and are available for adoption through Nashville's MACC, but they are not the only celeb and pop culture-centric pets currently up for adoption in Nashville. Future pet parents searching for their four-legged companion at the rescue will come across 8-month-old Fanny Brice, whose name is an homage to the late comedian, singer, and actress who created and starred in radio comedy series The Baby Snooks Show. Other pop culture references include Ariel the cat and Gimli, the tricolored mix breed whose name is a possible reference to the Middle-earth character who appeared in J. R. R. Tolkien's The Lord of the Rings.

(Photo: Adrian Budnick Puptography/Metro Animal Care and Control)

If pop culture references aren't your thing, Nashville's pet adoption scene has no shortage of other fun and hilariously-named pets. Fans of family game night can up the ante by giving pups Clue, Scrabble, and Mahjong homes. Foodies can adopt their very own Chorizo the Domestic Shorthair or "sniffer extraordinaire" Puddin', a chocolate and white mixed breed pup who "will be quite the catch for her new family." Other uniquely named pets include the "smiley, sweet, social" senior Cinderblock the dog and Giraffe, who despite his name is a "big softie."

Or you could adopt Brian, an approximately 1-year-old, 48-pound "sweet, social butterfly" who "loves going on adventures and meeting new people and other animals."

All of these uniquely named cats and dogs are available at Metro Animal Care & Control at 5125 Harding Place, Nashville, TN 37211. Adoption hours are Friday through Wednesday from noon to 4 p.m. CT and from noon to 6p .m. on Thursdays.