Kimberly Williams-Paisley Reveals 'Scary' Private Health Struggle

Country music superstar Brad Paisley's wife Kimberly Williams-Paisley has been living through a "scary" private health struggle, but she's finally on the mend. In a recent Instagram post, Williams-Paisley shared a photo from the hospital, and revealed that she's "been going through a thing," that turns out to be a health scare in her throat.

"Almost two years ago I lost my voice on stage at my Alzheimer's event in Nashville," the Father of the Bride star recalled. "It was embarrassing & scary & it never quite came back." She and that "it's been a challenging couple of years," but now her doctors have "finally got to the bottom of it."

Williams-Paisley has been diagnosed with "damage to my laryngeal nerve," and "was finally able to have surgery this week" at Vanderbilt hospital in Nashville, Tennessee "with expert surgeons." She added that he voice is already "sounding so much better," then quipped, "I have a badass scar that's smiling at me across my neck." Fans who willing to brave the "trigger warning" can see a picture of the scar in the Instagram post below.

Offering some candid feelings, the Nashville alum shared that the health struggle has led her to feel insecure over the past couple of years through the journey, expressing, "I've been through shame & self-loathing, all kinds of training, breathing techniques, & braces & healing & laughing & crying & explaining. I've met many amazing helpers along the way who've become amazing friends & I'm feeling SO GRATEFUL." She also revealed that she "was awake for the three hour laryngoplasty" proceedure. Fans can read the full post by clikcing here.

In a follow-up post, Williams-Paisley thanked all her fans, followers, and friends "for all the love and support" she's been getting. "You reminded me of the power of authenticity, vulnerability and hope," she continued. "I'm feeling validated and seen and ever more grateful. I read and responded to as many comments as I could and I'm still going! THANK YOU. I see you too. Recovery is on track and I'm feeling really good."