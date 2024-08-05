Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Resort Opens Multiple New Locations

Get those pic-inic baskets ready! Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Resort has announced that they've opened multiple new locations, adding to the more than 70 Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts already operating in the U.S. and Canada.

Jellystone Park locations are well-known for attractions like as pools and water slides, as well as "non-stop family activities, up-close fun with the Yogi Bear characters," as well as glamping-style accommodations. Soon, families will be able to enjoy fun times at brand-new Jellystone Park locations in Utah, Georgia, and Tennessee. Scroll down to read descriptions of each park, as shared in a news release from Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Camp-Resorts.

Zion, Utah

The state's first Jellystone Park location, set to open this summer, will feature a huge water zone with multiple water slides, a lazy river, two pools and hot tubs. Luxury cabins, spacious RV sites, and a full schedule of activities will make the Camp-Resort near Sand Hollow State Park and Zion National Park a new family favorite.

Cochran, Georgia

Less than an hour south of Macon, this picturesque Jellystone Park location is set among tall trees and boasts a lake and pool, comfortable cabins, and shaded RV sites. Family activities, interactions with the Yogi Bear character, trails, Wi-Fi and a dog park make for fun family vacations in a relaxing outdoor environment.

Watts Bar Lake, Tennessee

Scheduled to open late this summer, the Jellystone Park location south of Knoxville will offer two pools, a large splash pad with two water slides and an outdoor movie theater. Families will enjoy interacting with the Yogi Bear characters, wagon rides, laser tag, gem mining, arts and crafts, and themed weekends. Luxury glamping cabins and premium RV sites are set among the hills and woods overlooking the lake.