Jelly Roll's Wife Bunnie XO Hilariously Hits Back at Troll Who Called Her a 'Call Girl'

Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, is not someone to be messed with. The podcast host recently proved this by hilariously hitting back at an online troll who referred to her as a "call girl." It all started when comedian Theo Von shared a post about going to one of Jelly Roll's shows, and praised the rapper-turned-country star for his "unreal" performance.

"This man leaves us all feeling so uplifted," Von went on to write. "It taught me alot about what a live performance can be. Come for the music stay for the emotional overhaul. Thank u Jelly for all u do. You bring us heathens together!! You are a St Bernard of Christ!! I was honored to be a parishoner."

A number of people replied to the post, including Jelly Roll, but one person in particular chose to go an unkind route. "Jellyroll calls himself a Christian but is married to a call girl....yeah," an Instagram user commented under Von's post.

In response, Bunnie herself wrote out a true mic drop of a rebuttal. "You're going to be really upset when you find out about Mary Magdalene & Jesus," she replied, referencing the well-known Biblical female follower of Christ who some scholars believe may have been a prostitute.

Alyssa "Bunnie XO" DeFord is a podcaster, model, and YouTuber who is most well-known for her widely popular Dumb Blonde podcast. The social media star was born in Nashville in the early '80s, per Legit. Prior to her relationship with Jelly Roll, Bunnie was an escort, and later went on to do online sex work.

Earlier this year, Bunnie revealed that she was celebrating the first anniversary of her retirement from sex work. Over on Facebook, Bunnie re-shared a post from March 6, 2023, in which she shared that she had "just officially shut down my spicy site," seemingly referring to OnlyFans.

Reflecting on the occasion, Bunnie confessed that, at the time, she "was SO scared to let go of that part of my life" because it had been so lucrative for her. She went on to share that she knew she just needed to have "faith [and] let God have it," to which she says she made "back 10 fold" what she sacrificed. Lastly, she thanked all her fans and supporters who have followed her over the years.