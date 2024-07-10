A new 'reimagining' of the Country Bear Musical Jamboree will open at Walt Disney World Resort on July 17.

Walt Disney World Resort is bringing back one of its most iconic attractions. On Wednesday, it was announced that the reimagined Country Bear Musical Jamboree will be returning to the Florida theme park on July 17.

"As a beloved staple of Frontierland in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort, the Country Bears have been charming audiences with their delightful country-western tunes for over 50 years," reads a press release. "This summer, the bears are back with an exciting new twist-Nashville-style Disney tunes inspired by various genres of country music including Americana, bluegrass, pop-country, rockabilly and more!"

As part of the new Country Bear Musical Jamboree, "fans can look forward to a stellar lineup of song performances inspired by some of country music's brightest stars," including Mac McAnally, who produced and rearranged songs featured in the attraction. The acclaimed country music singer-songwriter — and 10-time CMA Musician of the Year — crafted a new version of "The Bare Necessities" from The Jungle Book, along with Terrence, aka Shaker's, version of "Fixer-Upper" from Frozen.

Joining McAnally is up-and-coming country singer Emily Ann Roberts — and The Voice alum — who showcases "her East Tennessee twang" as Trixie on a new rendition of "Try Everything" from Disney's Zootopia. Additionally, singer-songwriter Allison Russell, and renowned bluegrass musician Chris Thile — of Nickel Creek — teamed up for a new version of "A Whole New World" from Aladdin, voicing Teddi Barra and Wendell, respectively.

"Guests can enjoy an unforgettable musical journey as the Country Bears bring their nostalgic charm and new Nashville-inspired tunes to the Grizzly Hall stage," the press release adds. "Don't miss out on the opportunity to experience the magic and melodies of the Country Bear Musical Jamboree, starting July 17 at Walt Disney World Resort."

For more information on Country Bear Musical Jamboree visit the Disney Parks Blog and check out a behind-the-scenes recording session in the latest episode of We Call It Imagineering.