New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio Says Donald Trump 'Seems to Enjoy Stabbing His Hometown in the Back'

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio slammed President Donald Trump during a Tuesday press conference. Holding up a copy of the New York Post, in which the president remarked that that there will be no bailout for New York, de Blasio roasted Trump as "a former New Yorker who seems to enjoy stabbing his hometown in the back."

"The President of the United States, a former New Yorker who seems to enjoy stabbing his hometown in the back, talking about no bailout for New York," he said. "What kind of human being sees the suffering here and decides the people in New York City don’t deserve help? What kind of person does that?"

"I'll tell you something – every day President Trump resembles more and more Herbert Hoover, the president that ignored the Great Depression, who didn't care to put America back on its feet, who has been now remembered in history as someone who failed at the most basic responsibility which is to protect the people he serves," de Blasio continued. "President Trump wasn’t there for us when we needed the testing to stop this horrible disease, and now he’s talking about not helping us in our hour of need."

The mayor's comments followed the president’s remarks that there will be no bailout for New York. That statement was made in an interview with the New York Post that was published Tuesday morning, in which he claimed that he did not think Congress is "inclined to do bailouts" and that he did not think "Republicans want to be in a position where they bail out states that are, that have been mismanaged over a long period of time." Addressing those remarks, de Blasio slammed Trump as a "hypocrite."

"He says in this interview he’s not inclined to do bailouts. He gave a $58 billion bailout to the airline industry, a few years ago he gave a $1.5 trillion bailout to big corporations and the wealthy to big corporations and the wealthy – so who is he kidding?" de Blasio said. "He's not inclined to do bailouts now, that means he’s not inclined to help firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, police officers, doctors, nurses, health care workers, teachers, sanitation workers – all the people who are depending right now on the federal government stepping up and making New York City and New York state and so many other cities and states whole so we can get back to business, so we can get back on our feet, so we can lead the recovery. So right there, he says he’s not inclined to do bailouts. He's a pure hypocrite given how much money he’s put in the hands of the corporations already."

At this time, the president has not responded to de Blasio's comments. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has not yet responded to the remarks that the president made nor has he responded to de Blasio’s criticisms of the president.