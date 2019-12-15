‘SNL’: Scarlett Johansson Parodies ‘Marriage Story’ With Kellyanne and George Conway Attending Therapy

Scarlett Johansson surprisingly did not bring back her impression of President Donald Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump in this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live. However, she still appeared briefly in a political sketch, one that parodied Noah Baumbach’s acclaimed Netflix movie Marriage Story. This time, instead of telling the story of Charlie and Nicole Barber’s divorce, the sketch gave audiences a peak at the unique home life of Kellyanne Conway and George Conway.

At the beginning of the sketch, Johansson played a therapist for the Conways, as they tried to find some common ground in their lives. The sketch parodied how George, a lawyer, frequently criticizes Conway’s boss, President Donald Trump, on Twitter. Conway serves as counselor to Trump and often defends his policies on cable news shows.

Kate McKinnon played Conway, as she has done in the past. Beck Bennett played George.

This week’s major political followed in the footsteps of the star-studded NATO cafeteria cold open from last week’s episode. In the sketch, Jimmy Fallon played Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, while Paul Rudd played French President Emmanuel Macron, and James Corden made his SNL debut as U.K. Prime Minister, Boris Johnson.

The three worked together to keep Baldwin’s Trump from sitting at the “cool kids” table, as Trump was forced to sit with the president of Latvia. The funniest part of the sketch happened at the last moment, when First Lady Melania Trump (Cecily Strong) reminded viewers that “bullying is a serious problem, especially against President Trump.”

Surprisingly, this week’s cold open was missing any guest stars. Instead, the show parodied families discussing politics around Christmastime.

Johansson played Ivanka Trump throughout 2017 on SNL. The first time she played the part was for a pre-taped sketch called “Complicit,” a perfume ad making fun of Ivanka Trump’s claims to support progressive ideas while still standing by her father’s controversial policies. “Complicit” quickly went viral, racking up 10.3 million views on YouTube.

Johansson last played Ivanka Trump during a cameo appearance in the “White House Tree Trimming” cold open sketch. Johansson’s Ivanka Trump brought her father a mad ball for the Christmas tree because Steve Bannon’s “face wouldn’t fit” on an ornament.

According to Omarosa Manigault, Ivanka Trump was not a fan of the “Complicit” sketch.

“At the senior staff meeting, Ivanka couldn’t stop bemoaning it, how offensive it was, how ridiculous it was,” Manigault wrote in her book, reports PEOPLE. “We’d all been subject to SNL attacks … We’d all been hit, many of us in that same week’s show. But Ivanka would not stop talking about being ribbed. Like her father, Ivanka was thin-skinned and could not seem to take a joke.”

During an interview with CBS News, Gayle King asked Ivanka Trump to respond to claims she is “complicit.”

“If being complicit is wanting to be a force for good and to make a positive impact, then I’m complicit,” Ivanka Trump replied.

SNL airs at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC Saturdays. Next week’s episode features Eddie Murphy as host and Lizzo as the musical guest.

Photo credit: Kavya Krishna/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images