Donald Trump Will Emerge From White House on Tuesday to Visit Texas Border Wall

✖

Amid the Capitol riots and his social media bans, Donald Trump will be stepping out from the White House to make a visit to Texas. The president will be visiting Rio Grande Valley where some legal issues have arisen as his administration seeks to gain clearance to build more in its expansion of the wall. A week ago, officials from the Department of Homeland Security said it’s been “historic” to undersee the expansion of fencing on the border during Trump’s term.

In a statement obtained by the McAllen Monitor, the White House explained his decision to head to the Lonestar State eight days before his four-year term ends and president-elect Joe Biden takes over the position. “President Trump is expected to travel to Alamo, Texas, on Tuesday to mark the completion of more than 400 miles of the border wall — a promise made, promise kept — and his Administration’s efforts to reform our broken immigration system,” the statement read. He will land in the state on Tuesday, but U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar suggested that the visit could be scrapped depending on when the impeachment vote by the House of Representatives takes place. If he does make it down to Alamo, Texas, it would mark the second time he visited the area as the sitting president, previously doing so in January 2019 as he took a tour of the U.S. and Mexico border.

Boosting this for the folks who missed it yesterday. President Trump is planning to visit Alamo, Texas, a town near the border in the Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday. There’s no indication he’s going to *the* Alamo, which is in downtown San Antonio, more than 200 miles north. https://t.co/hAxpn78qPT — Kolten Parker (@KoltenParker) January 10, 2021

A local reporter in Texas noted that the president’s plans will not include a stop at the sight of the Alamo, but rather a separate town with the same name. The historic site is about 200 miles away from where Trump is expected to visit.

Trump’s decision to spend some of his final days as president and the timing of it — just days after the devastating riots that unfolded at the Capitol — have some people voicing their concerns. In addition to that, Trump also found himself losing his access to many of his social media accounts, namely Twitter. The website pulled the plug on him in an effort to prevent him from inciting his followers ahead of the Jan. 20 Inauguration Day.