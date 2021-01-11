Nancy Pelosi Offers Her Condolences to Capitol Police Officer Howard Liebengood Who Died by Suicide

✖

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi paid her final respects to United States Capitol Police officer, Howard, Liebengood, after he took his own life over the weekend following the riots that occurred in Washington D.C. last week. He is the second police officer from the riots to die. At the time of his passing, the report didn’t share a reason other than noting that it occurred while “off duty.” It was later revealed by the Associated Press that it was an apparant suicide.

Pelosi offered her condolences to Liebengood’s family with a few words she shared in a statement on behalf of the House of Representatives. “I send deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of Officer Howard Liebengood,” Pelosi began. “Office Liebengood was a patriot who dedicated his life to defending the Capitol and protecting all who serve, work in and visit this temple of our Democracy.” She called his death a “great tragedy” and that it only adds to the horror that will be remembered from the Capitol riots. She hopes that his service will act as an “inspiration to support and defend the Constitution and protect the American people.”

Union Chairman, Gus Papathanasiou, said the group is “reeling” from the loss of Liebengood. He described the late officer as an “example of the selfless service that is the hallmark of USCP.” The Capitol police also put out a statement on Sunday and provided further information about his service. Liebengood started in the position in April of 2005 and was assigned to the Senate Division. He was 51 years old.

On Sunday, President Donald Trump ordered the United States flag to be lowered to half-staff in honor of Liebengood and fellow officer Brian Sicknick. The latter died on Thursday after suffering injuries from alterations with rioters while on-duty.

The death toll from the Capitol riots climbed to five as the police continue to seek out arrests for those who stormed the federal buildings. Along with that, many other rioters and officers were injured in the scary scene. In the wake of the scenes that unfolded, President Donald Trump had his social media status revoked, most notably on Twitter which became his biggest form of communication with the public. The company said it was to prevent him from inciting anymore acts comparable to what that Americans saw last week.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741-741.