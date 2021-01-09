Donald Trump Being Banned by Twitter Sparks Uproar on Social Media

President Donald Trump's Twitter account was suspended on Friday evening, sparking celebrations from Trump's critics and anger from his supporters. The move came after Wednesday's riot at the U.S. Capitol when his supporters stormed the building while Congress was certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory. The president's account was "due to the risk of further incitement of violence," Twitter said.

In its statement Friday, Twitter said Trump went beyond what it could allow under its public interest framework. "It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open," the company said in its statement. "However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules entirely and cannot use Twitter to incite violence, among other things. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement."

Trump tweeted twice on Friday, and Twitter found both messages as violations of its rules. “The 75,000,000 great American Patriots who voted for me, AMERICA FIRST, and MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, will have a GIANT VOICE long into the future. They will not be disrespected or treated unfairly in any way, shape or form," the president's first Friday tweet read. In a second tweet, Trump said he would not attend Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. Twitter said both tweets were violations of their Glorification of Violence policy.