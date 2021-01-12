Donald Trump Declares Emergency in D.C. Ahead of Joe Biden Inauguration

✖

President Donald Trump on Monday declared a state of emergency in Washington, D.C., boosting security ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. The order, which is in effect from Monday to January 24, cites "emergency conditions" surrounding Biden's inauguration in the wake of the violent and deadly Capitol riots on Jan. 6. The order came after D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser requested over the weekend that Trump issue an emergency declaration amid growing concerns of further threats.

The order authorizes the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to provide assistance for emergency actions under the Stafford Act. The order notes FEMA will be allowed to "coordinate all disaster relief efforts" with the purpose of "alleviating the hardship and suffering caused by the emergency on the local population." It also enables FEMA "to provide appropriate assistance for required emergency measures… to save lives and to protect property and public health and safety, and to lessen or avert the threat of a catastrophe in the District of Columbia."

"Specifically, FEMA is authorized to identify, mobilize, and provide at its discretion, equipment and resources necessary to alleviate the impacts of the emergency," the order states. "Emergency protective measures, limited to direct Federal assistance, will be provided at 100 percent Federal funding."

Trump ordered the declaration just five days after a mob of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol amid Congress' efforts to certify Biden's win in the 2020 election. The riot left five people dead. Authorities fear that further violence could ensue surrounding Biden's swearing-in, with an FBI law enforcement bulletin warning, "armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January."

In response to the Capitol riot and the ongoing threat of further violence, outgoing acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said Monday that the Secret Service would begin implementing security measures related to the inauguration on Wednesday, six days earlier than originally planned, The Hill reports. The D.C. National Guard also plans to have at minimum 10,000 troops in D.C. by Saturday to enhance security ahead of the inauguration.

Addressing the security concerns Monday, Biden said he is "not afraid of taking the oath outside," PEOPLE reported. He told reporters he believes "it's critically important that there be a real serious focus on holding those folks who engaged in sedition and threatened people's lives, defaced public property, caused great damage, that they be held accountable."