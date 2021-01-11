Washington Monument Closed Through Biden Inauguration Due to 'Credible Threats' Following Capitol Riot

✖

The Washington Monument has temporarily been closed, the National Park Service announced Monday, citing "credible threats to visitors and park resources." The closure follows the deadly Capitol riots last Wednesday and comes in response to threats to disrupt President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20. The monument is located on Washington's National Mall, which typically hosts large crowds on inauguration day.

According to a notice from Jeffrey P. Reinbold, superintendent of the National Mall and Memorial Parks, the closure may include National Park Service public facilities, parking areas, and roadways "if conditions warrant" and will remain in effect until Jan. 24, though it "may be extended if conditions persist." Reinbold, in the notice, said the closure is in response to "credible threats" from the groups involved in the Jan. 6 riots, in which a mob breached the U.S. Capitol building amid congressional efforts to certify Biden's win.

"Groups involved in the January 6, 2021 riots at the US Capitol continue to threaten to disrupt the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20, 2021. This includes the set up and execution of inaugural events, which occur in several park areas," the notice reads in part. "These temporary closures are based upon a determination, in consultation with the local authorities, that such actions are necessary for the maintenance of public health and safety."

The closure comes amid growing concern of further violence, with the FBI warning that more armed protests are planned. An FBI law enforcement bulletin obtained by ABC News warns "armed protests are being planned at all 50 state capitols from 16 January through at least 20 January, and at the US Capitol from 17 January through 20 January."

Earlier in the day, Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser revealed during a press conference that she had requested the Secretary of the Department of the Interior cancel and deny "any and all public gathering permits" between Jan. 11 and Jan. 24. Bowser also urged Americans to avoid the city during the Jan. 20 inauguration, stating, "our goals right now are to encourage Americans to participate virtually and to protect the District of Columbia from a repeat of the violent insurrection experienced at the Capitol and its grounds on January 6," according to CNN.

In anticipation of potential further unrest, Gen. Daniel Hokanson, the chief of the National Guard Bureau, said Monday the National Guard has plans to have up to 15,000 National Guard troops to meet current and future requests for the inauguration. Set to take place on Jan. 20, outgoing President Donald Trump has confirmed he will not attend the ceremony, marking a major break from tradition, as exiting presidents typically attend inauguration ceremonies. According to a source who spoke to CNN, Vice President Mike Pence will attend the inauguration.