'Sons of Anarchy' Star Theo Rossi Lashes out Over George Floyd's Death

Actor Theo Rossi has sounded off over the news regarding the death of George Floyd. On Monday, Floyd was killed by police in Minneapolis, Minnesota during his arrest following accusations of forging a check. On Tuesday, it was announced that the four officers involved were fired by the Minneapolis Police Department.

In a tweet sent late Tuesday, the Sons of Anarchy alum took issue with the firing. Specifically, that the firings didn't go far enough. "You get fired for f—ing up too many orders when [you] work at a restaurant," Rossi wrote. The outspoken actor went on to add that Floyd's death "should be dealt [with] in the highest severity so we can address the epidemic that's been sweeping this nation since it's inception." He also added that more people should be fired up about the situation on a whole.

YOU get FIRED for fu*king up too many orders when u work at a restaurant. THIS on the other hand should be dealt w/in the highest severity so WE can address the epidemic that’s been sweeping this nation since it’s inception Only FIRED WE should be is UP about this!

The incident itself took place on Monday evening after officers responded to call citing a "forgery in progress." Once they arrived, they found Floyd in his car and ordered him to exit. However, a statement by the police department reads that he "physically resisted officers" after exiting his vehicle. "Officers were able to get the suspect into handcuffs and noted he appeared to be suffering medical distress. Officers called for an ambulance."

The statement went on to read that "at no time were weapons of any type used by anyone involved in this incident" and that "body-worn cameras were on and activated during this incident." However, due to numerous people filming Floyd's arrest, and subsequent murder, it quickly went viral.

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo since issued another statement announcing that the four officers had been fired. The city's mayor, Jacob Frey, called the move "the right call" on Twitter. Mayor Frey later held a press conference on Tuesday where he called Floyd's death "simply awful," and "wrong at every level," according to CBS News.

"What we saw was horrible, completely and utterly messed up," Frey continued. "This man's life matters, he matters. He was someone's son, someone's family member, someone's friend. He was a human being and his life mattered."