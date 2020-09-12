Donald Trump Accuses Joe Biden of Using Drugs During Debates Again Without Evidence

✖

President Donald Trump once again accused former Vice President Joe Biden of "probably, possibly" using drugs during the Democratic debates, without offering a single piece of evidence. Trump began floating this theory during an interview with The Washington Examiner last month, calling for Biden and himself to take drug tests before they begin the presidential debates. The first debate is scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 29 at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland with Fox News anchor Chris Wallace moderating.

Trump made his latest accusation during an interview with Fox News host Jeanine Pirro. A clip of the interview was released before it will air during Pirro's show Saturday night. "I think there’s probably — possibly — drugs involved. That’s what I hear. I mean, there’s possibly drugs. I don’t know how you can go from being so bad where you can’t even get out a sentence," Trump claimed. "I mean, you saw some of those debates with the large number of people on the stage. He was — I mean, I used to say, 'How is it possible that he can even go forward?'"

"I think there's probably, possibly drugs involved. That's what I hear." -- during interview with Judge Jeanine, Trump casually accuses Joe Biden of using performance enhancing drugs pic.twitter.com/RVWJMqPNhn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 11, 2020

During Trump's interview with the Examiner, he suggested that "nobody" thought Biden would win the Democratic nomination based on his "bad" debate performances when there was still a crowded field. Trump said his campaign will "call for a drug test, by the way, because his best performance" was the last debate, between just Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. "It wasn't that he was Winston Churchill because he wasn't, but it was a normal, boring debate," Trump complained. "You know, nothing amazing happened. And we are going to call for a drug test because there's no way — you can't do that."

Trump said he did not know how Biden could have been "so incompetent" during the early debates but was "OK against Bernie." Biden "wasn't even coherent" but was during the debate with Sanders, Trump claimed. The president also admitted that he had no concrete evidence to back this belief up, just his own feelings. "All I can tell you is that I'm pretty good at this stuff," Trump claimed. "I look. I watched him in the debates with all of the different people. He was close to incompetent, if not incompetent, and against Bernie, he was normal... and I say, 'How does that happen?'"

During another interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham, Trump suggested that Biden is "on some kind of enhancement" without offering any evidence. "I’ll take one, he’ll take one. We should both take a drug test," Trump said.

Trump: He’s on some kind of an enhancement... I say we should both. I should take a drug test and so should he because we don’t want to have a situation where a guy is taking some kind of a drug. I wanna take one. I’ll take one, he’ll take one. We should both take a drug test pic.twitter.com/xgxljiUCL8 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) September 2, 2020

Back in 2016, Trump also wanted drug tests before his last debate with Hillary Clinton. At the time, he accused Clinton of "getting pumped up" with performance-enhancing drugs with no evidence. "Athletes, they make them take a drug test. I think we should take a drug test prior to the debate," he said at the time. Trump and Clinton did not end up taking drug tests before that debate.