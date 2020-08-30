Trump Calls for Drug Tests Ahead of Debate With Biden

✖

President Donald Trump is preparing for the upcoming November election and in doing so, has shared a little plan he has in store in regards to the opposition, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. After seeing Biden’s debate against then-candidate Bernie Sanders, Trump feels something changed in the former vice president’s approach. Because of what he feels was an improved speech, Trump is calling for drug tests ahead of his upcoming debate with Biden.

In an interview with the Washington Examiner, Trump revealed his plans to call for a test ahead of their debate due to his belief that Biden suddenly made improvements after his previous times at the podium. In his beliefs, Trump never did provide any evidence other than having a gut-feeling, saying that no one thought Biden would earn his party’s nomination because “his debate performances were so bad” before his match-up with Sanders. “It wasn't that he was Winston Churchill because he wasn't, but it was a normal, boring debate,” Trump went on to say. “You know, nothing amazing happened. And we are going to call for a drug test because there's no way — you can't do that." Going further, Trump said it doesn’t make sense how he could be so incoherent in his previous debates and then come out the way he did against Sanders. Nonetheless, Trump remains confident he’ll have the upper-hand with the two candidates take the stage, “"All I can tell you is that I'm pretty good at this stuff.”

When the two set off to debate against each other, they’ll also be joined alongside by their running mates. For Trump, he’ll once again have Mike Pence by his side while Biden recently announced that Sen. Kamala Harris would be his nomination for vice president. The two will have their first debate on Sept. 29 at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio.

Going into the debates, there is expected to be a heavy emphasis on the two’s plans to combat the coronavirus moving forward. Entering Sunday night, there have been more than 183,000 reported deaths in the country and nearly six million positive cases. The two have already shared differing views on their COVID-19 response with BIden pushing for nationwide rulings on face coverings and a potential shutdown if numbers spike in the winter while Trump has disregarded the use of masks and does not want to see another shutdown have an impact on the economy.