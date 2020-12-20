Donald and Melania Trump's 2020 Christmas Portrait Inspires Holiday Cheer and Jeers

On Friday, first lady Melania Trump tweeted the "official 2020 Christmas portrait" of herself and President Donald Trump in the White House. They stood side by side in the grand staircase, both wearing black and white tuxedos and smiling for the camera. Americans had a lot to say about the distinctive photo.

Commenters tore into the Trump family under their new Christmas photo, with many questioning whether it was photoshopped. Some believed that Melania had pulled this image of Trump from a different event, or otherwise altered the image. Meanwhile, many remarked on the couples seemingly wearing the same suits. Of course, commenters also made plenty of references to the coronavirus pandemic, and how it will impact the holidays for thousands this year.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS are seen December 10, in their official 2020 Christmas portrait,on the Grand staircase of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/PA63RYGSKE — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 18, 2020

Commenters tried to let Trump and Melania know that in some cases, they'd be mourning loved ones who died of COVID-19 this Christmas, and they blamed Trump's virus response. Others detailed how their usual gatherings and travel plans were being put on hold, despite the president's inconsistent rhetoric on virus prevention methods.

There were other comments to be made as well — many people referenced the reports that Melania said "f— Christmas" behind closed doors, and cracked jokes about the state of their marriage. Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to the Trumps' official Christmas portrait.