Donald and Melania Trump's 2020 Christmas Portrait Inspires Holiday Cheer and Jeers
On Friday, first lady Melania Trump tweeted the "official 2020 Christmas portrait" of herself and President Donald Trump in the White House. They stood side by side in the grand staircase, both wearing black and white tuxedos and smiling for the camera. Americans had a lot to say about the distinctive photo.
Commenters tore into the Trump family under their new Christmas photo, with many questioning whether it was photoshopped. Some believed that Melania had pulled this image of Trump from a different event, or otherwise altered the image. Meanwhile, many remarked on the couples seemingly wearing the same suits. Of course, commenters also made plenty of references to the coronavirus pandemic, and how it will impact the holidays for thousands this year.
Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @realDonaldTrump & @FLOTUS are seen December 10, in their official 2020 Christmas portrait,on the Grand staircase of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/PA63RYGSKE— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) December 18, 2020
Commenters tried to let Trump and Melania know that in some cases, they'd be mourning loved ones who died of COVID-19 this Christmas, and they blamed Trump's virus response. Others detailed how their usual gatherings and travel plans were being put on hold, despite the president's inconsistent rhetoric on virus prevention methods.
There were other comments to be made as well — many people referenced the reports that Melania said "f— Christmas" behind closed doors, and cracked jokes about the state of their marriage. Here is a look at how Twitter reacted to the Trumps' official Christmas portrait.
Trump vs. Truman
I frankly like the juxtaposition between mister, "I take no responsibility.", and the portrait of Harry S Truman, "The Buck Stops Here". Nice contrast between today and competent leadership.— Rusty Katt (@rusty_katt) December 20, 2020
Photoshopped
What a lovely photo (shop). Was Donald lifted out of a photo from this same meeting? pic.twitter.com/kvzgSMtxe7— Frank Verderosa (@FrankVerderosa) December 19, 2020
2/2 Very Bad PhotoShop
the shadows on the wall when they are 4 m from the wall!— Claude.Boucher (@Boucher30032337) December 18, 2020
the trimming of the hair !!! pic.twitter.com/WYcbP29g6q
Photoshopped (Cont.)
The minute that I saw that photo I knew that there was something wrong with it. The body in the photo isn't as obese as Trump. But I figured somebody just put his head on somebody else's body. The Trumps are so pathetic.— Jeff Barnett (@JeffBar54840954) December 20, 2020
They definitely enlarged his hands. https://t.co/ERASvgTm9y— Keith Fitzgerald (@keithmfitz) December 20, 2020
Waiters
They look like waiters posing on a break at the WH! 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/jHOINCyn4q— susie (@susie12719469) December 20, 2020
Gender Norms
looking forward to hearing from the foxnews and ben shapiros with their hot harry styles takes on gendered fashion https://t.co/LADUY6uWNU— Ewing (@Ewingweb) December 20, 2020
Who wore it best? Here we have POTUS & FLOTUS, awkwardly they both wore essentially the same tux. What’s your vote, who wore it best? My vote is on Melania, she’s rocking that tux and Donny might want to talk to his tailor a bit... https://t.co/8jOsTk1QpC— Jessica Rakowicz (@EconomistAnyone) December 20, 2020
Imagine evangelicals grabbing their pitchforks if Michelle Obama had referred on tape to the holiday as "fucking Christmas" & then posed in a White House Christmas pic "in a MAN'S tux defying traditional gender roles & mocking Christian marriages between one man and one woman!"? pic.twitter.com/d4kkzzYioe— Mrs. Betty Bowers (@BettyBowers) December 18, 2020
Trumps vs. Obamas
Love, warmth, closeness and family unity. Qualities long gone from the white house. A distant and superficial first couple is evident in pictures and archived videos. We long for warm, down to earth occupants. pic.twitter.com/XHUw0QU6xv— Bikina29 (@bikina29) December 18, 2020
Merry Christmas pic.twitter.com/2dQzLBWCUW— ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) December 19, 2020
Christmas Spirit
