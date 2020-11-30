Melania Trump Welcomes White House Christmas Tree, Shares Decor Photos After Previous Holiday Criticisms

Melania Trump thanked the volunteers who decorated the White House with Christmas decorations on Sunday in a Twitter post but quickly saw social media call her out over her previous comments about the holiday. Back in 2018, the First Lady was caught on a recording talking about the task of putting up decorations, “who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff.” The comment resurfaced recently as the holiday season is rapidly approaching.

As for her present-day Twitter post, Trump, who may be set to reportedly publish a memoir, applauded the volunteers who came from all across the country, “Thank you for your time, enthusiasm and devotion to make sure the spirt of peace and joy fill the historic rooms and hall’s of the People’s House!” The actual decorations and theme will later be revealed but the four images she shared showed workers hanging wreaths and garland as well as placing a U.S.A. ornament on the tree. Some folks who follow her noticed that none of the workers who were seen in the photos were wearing masks, leading to another set of backlash as the country continues to be plagued by the coronavirus.

For Trump, the Christmas decorations will be her final act as First Lady, a move that has become a task for all those before her since Jacqueline Kennedy did so in 1961.