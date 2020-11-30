Melania Trump Welcomes White House Christmas Tree, Shares Decor Photos After Previous Holiday Criticisms
Melania Trump thanked the volunteers who decorated the White House with Christmas decorations on Sunday in a Twitter post but quickly saw social media call her out over her previous comments about the holiday. Back in 2018, the First Lady was caught on a recording talking about the task of putting up decorations, “who gives a f--- about Christmas stuff.” The comment resurfaced recently as the holiday season is rapidly approaching.
As for her present-day Twitter post, Trump, who may be set to reportedly publish a memoir, applauded the volunteers who came from all across the country, “Thank you for your time, enthusiasm and devotion to make sure the spirt of peace and joy fill the historic rooms and hall’s of the People’s House!” The actual decorations and theme will later be revealed but the four images she shared showed workers hanging wreaths and garland as well as placing a U.S.A. ornament on the tree. Some folks who follow her noticed that none of the workers who were seen in the photos were wearing masks, leading to another set of backlash as the country continues to be plagued by the coronavirus.
For Trump, the Christmas decorations will be her final act as First Lady, a move that has become a task for all those before her since Jacqueline Kennedy did so in 1961.
Gotta love your commitment to posting photos of workers without masks.... if nothing else, you guys are consistent in your irresponsibility.— ESWINEFAN (@ESWinefan) November 28, 2020
It is going to look so amazingly merry & beautiful when completed. Thanks so much to all our wonderful volunteers & Melania for dedicating their time to bringing the beauty & magic of Christmas to America! Love you, Melania! 🌲❤🌲❤— Kenya Keith (@KenyaKeith9) November 28, 2020
I thought you hated that ‘shit’— Nelson Soza (@sozanelson) November 28, 2020
I realize how much you hate decorating for Christmas. Not to worry you will not have to celebrate when you go back where you came from— phhfenterprise (@phhfenterprise) November 28, 2020
At least the volunteers appear to have taste. Nice way to deflect criticism about however you were going to decorate.— Janet Altamari (@AltamariJanet) November 28, 2020
Thank you for the f*cking Christmas decorations. There i fixed it for you.— T R I C I A⚘ (Political🍫Chocolat) (@pdittybaby) November 28, 2020
We know how you feel about Christmas decorating, sweetie.— PJ McIlvaine (@PJMcIlvaine) November 28, 2020