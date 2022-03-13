Family Dollar Recalls Product Due to ‘Injury Hazard’

Family Dollar has recalled nearly 40,000 units of red and blue beach loungers after the discovery they presented an injury hazard. Although no injuries have been reported yet in connection to the product, Family Dollar said “recalled loungers can collapse unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard if fingers get caught in the metal folding joints,” according to the recall notice posted to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

Family Dollar sold approximately 38,300 of the loungers at Family Dollar stores nationwide and online from January 2019 through September 2021. They were sold for about $25. The recalled products had a hand tag intended to be removed after purchase that included the words “Outdoors by Design” on one side and “Distributed by Midwoods Brands LLC” on the other side. The tag also had either SKU 3499631 or SKU 3401281 above the bar code. The lounger itself feature a white metal frame and either red or blue woven plastic fabric. SKU 3499631 also features a sewn-in label stating “Outdoors by Design” at the top and “Midwoods Brands LLC” near the bottom, and SKU 3401281 has a sewn-in label stating “WARNING” and “DO NOT REMOVE THIS TAG” near the top and “MADE IN CHINA” at the bottom.

Consumers who purchased the loungers are being encouraged to “immediately stop using the recalled beach loungers and return them to a Family Dollar store for a full refund.” Consumers can also email Family Dollar for instructions to make the beach lounger unusable and to then provide Family Dollar a photo. After doing so, Family Dollar will provide a refund to the consumer. Family Dollar said, “the safety of our customers is very important to us at Family Dollar. When a recall is issued for a product we carry, we strive to communicate information to our customers as soon as possible.”

The beach lounger recall is just the latest recall to impact a product sold at variety store chain. Back in February, the discount chain issued a wide-ranging recall impacting a variety of products sold at hundreds of its stores after the FDA conducted a search at a distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas and found both live and dead rodents and other instances of conditions that could lead consumers to be exposed to “potentially contaminated products.” Those health concerns also led to the temporary closure of more than 400 stores in six states.