‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Star Suggests Where Authorities Should Look for Gabby Petito’s Fiance Brian Laundrie

The nation is currently caught up in the case of Gabby Petito, whose body was recently found after she went missing during a cross-country trip with her fiance, Brian Laundrie. Amid this investigation, Laundrie has gone missing. Many are currently on the case to find Laundrie’s whereabouts, including Dog the Bounty Hunter star Duane “Dog” Chapman. During an interview with Fox News, he shared where he believes authorities should be looking for Laundrie based on what he thinks is the “hottest” lead.

Chapman explained that the “hottest” lead came courtesy of one of Petito’s friends. He said that the friend mentioned that Laundrie spent time in the Appalachian Mountains by himself for a couple of months. The bounty hunter said, “Now, he’s not just a camper. He is an outdoorsman. So, in order to do that, I think because of his age he felt comfortable.” He added, “It all depends on the picture they got of him the other day. If really that was him.” Chapman is likely referring to the fact that there was a possible sighting of Laundrie at a hotel in Canada. But, it hasn’t been confirmed whether that was indeed Laundrie.

Laundrie has not been seen since Sept. 14. Police are currently searching for him around Carlton Reserve in Sarasota County. Chapman recently traveled to Florida to learn more about this case. The reality personality, his wife Francie Frane, and a camera crew ended up traveling to the house of Laundrie’s parents and knocked on the door. Laundrie’s parents did not open the door. His appearance at the location came after he took part in an interview with Newsweek and shared how he would investigate Laundrie’s disappearance.

“We need to run his record,” Chapman told the outlet. “We need to see what his background is, as far as domestic violence or anything else.” He went on to stress that he has no inside information about the case, but that he is speculating. “You got to start with his friends, family members, find out where are they gone? When’s the last time they saw him? What kind of vehicle is he in? There’s all kinds of ways to track that vehicle,” Chapman said. “I mean, now the investigation is really kicked into high gear.”