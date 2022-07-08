Dog Food Recalled

Primal Pet Foods has issued a multi-country recall of some of its dog food due to potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The company has recalled Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula after routine sampling discovered the potential contamination. The recall was shared with consumers in a July 6 recall notice published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Primal Pet Foods has received no complaints or reports of illness to pets or humans due to this recalled product.

At this time, the recall only includes a single lot Raw Frozen Primal Patties. The recalled dog food was sold in flexible packaging in the freezer at select pet stores. Pet parents can see if they purchased the recalled product by checking the lot code and best by date, with the recalled dog food having lot #W10068709 and best by date of 05/22/23 located on the lower third of the back of the Raw Frozen Primal Patties package. The company distributed 66 cases, or 396 units, of Raw Frozen Primal Patties to Maryland, Georgia, Texas and British Columbia in late April 2022.

The recall was issued because the pet food poses a risk not only to dogs, but also their owners. While Listeria monocytogenes rarely cause illness in dogs, it is possible. Dogs infected with listeria can have mild symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting. However, it is possible that they may not show symptoms. Humans can contract listeria from dogs infected with Listeria monocytogenes and also by handling contaminated food or touching surfaces that have been exposed to the bacterium. The bacterium typically affects young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems and can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In some cases, it can be fatal. Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The problem was discovered during routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed one positive result for Listeria monocytogenes in one lot of Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula. Due to the risk the dog food poses to pets and humans, pet parents who purchased the recalled product should immediately stop feeding it to their dog and dispose of it. If a dog has consumed the recalled product, pet parents should consult their veterinarian.

In a statement, Primal Pet Foods founder and Chief Product Officer Matt Koss said, "the safety and quality of our products has always been my top priority." Koss, in the recall notice, also assured pet parents that the company has "temperature tracking devices on all shipments to ensure storage requirements are met while being transported" and reminded them that "Raw Frozen Primal Patties should be kept frozen until a pet parent is ready to use them. Pet parents are also encouraged to follow all safe handling instructions on our packaging."