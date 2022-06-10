Ready-to-Eat Salad Kits Recalled Due to Listeria Concerns

✖

If you have salad in your refrigerator, you should do a quick double-check before your next mealtime. Nearly 1,000 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) salad products are at the center of a new recall issued by St. Paul Park, Minnesota company Northern Tier Bakery, LLC due to possible listeria contamination. The recall was issued on June 9, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) immediately informing consumers of the health alert in a recall notice posted to its website.

The recall affects approximately 905 pounds of the RTE salad products that were produced from May 18, 2022, through June 8, 2022 and shipped to retail locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin, according to the FSIS. The recall includes 4-oz. plastic packages of "SUPERMOM'S KITCHEN Chef Salad EGG, WHITE TURKEY MEAT, HAM, MONTEREY JACK & CHEDDAR CHEESE WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE." That product has "Enjoy Through" dates of 6/9 and 6/11 on the label. With "Enjoy Through" dates of 5/26, 5/28, 5/31, 6/2, 6/4, 6/8, 6/9, 6/11, 6/14, and 6/16 on the label, 4.3-oz. plastic packages of "SUPERMOM'S KITCHEN Caesar Salad SEASONED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS, PARMESAN CHEESE & CROUTON PACKET WITH CRISP ROMAINE & GREEN LEAF LETTUCE" are also included in the recall. In addition to the "Enjoy Through" dates and item names, consumers can also identify the recalled products through their lot codes, as products subject to recall bear establishment number "EST. 19860" inside the USDA mark of inspection. Images of the labels can be found here.

Northern Tier Bakery, LLC issued the recall after the firm's product sampling resulted in a positive for Listeria monocytogenes. A serious infection typically caused by consuming contaminated food, young children, frail or elderly people, pregnant women, and others with weakened immune systems are at most risk of listeria. Listeria infection can cause high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea. In some cases, it can be fatal. No illnesses have been reported in connection to the recalled RTE salad products, and the company notified the FSIS immediately upon learning the product sampling results.

The company and the FSIS, which said there is concern "that some product may be in consumers' refrigerators," encouraged consumers who purchased the recalled salad products not to consume them. The products should instead be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.