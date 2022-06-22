Dog Food Sold at Walmart and Target Recalled Over Salmonella Contamination

Freshpet is recalling dog food sold in a dozen states and Puerto Rico, due to potential salmonella contamination."Our Freshpet Team had designated this single lot for destruction, but a small portion of the lot was inadvertently shipped to retailers in limited geographic markets in the last two weeks," the company said in a notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This includes more than 100 Walmart locations in Alabama and Georgia, as well as some Target stores and other retailers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Vermont, and West Virginia. The company is recalling Freshpet Select Fresh From the Kitchen Home cooked Chicken Recipe 4.5-pound bags with a sell-by date of October 29, 2022, and UPC of 627975011673. Bags contain both at the bottom. Other Freshpet products and lot codes are not affected.

Salmonella can be harmful to people and animals. When handling contaminated products, the elderly, very young, and immunocompromised are especially susceptible if they don't thoroughly wash their hands after handling contaminated products or surfaces. Salmonella can cause severe symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal cramping, and a fever in healthy people. According to health officials, it can also cause serious illnesses.

A dog with salmonella may be lethargic, have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, and be sick. Some canines may only display a decreased appetite, fever, and abdominal pain. Healthy but infected dogs can infect humans and other animals. Owners of products matching the mentioned description and sell-by date should immediately stop feeding them to their dogs and dispose of them.

Freshpet reports in its FDA notice that it has not received any reports of injury, illness, or adverse reaction. To contact the company about the recalled product, call (800) 285-0563 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST and Saturday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. EST, or visit the company's recall site.

In April, a federal judge permanently recalled a pet food company for the first time in history. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has prohibited Bravo Packing, Inc. from manufacturing, distributing, and selling raw dog food, including Performance Dog and Ground Beef packages.

This company has already faced four recalls before this incident in 2018, 2019, and 2021. Inspection of the facility in New Jersey revealed samples positive for Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes. The FDA stated that they found "grossly insanitary conditions" after reviews in 2019 and 2021, with the company not following proper manufacturing practices. Despite receiving a warning letter from the FDA, the company failed to improve its manufacturing facility.

The company failed to make necessary improvements following those recalls and was shut down. Bravo Packing, Inc. is not affiliated with Bravo Pet Foods, despite having a similar name.