Dog Food Recalled Over Listeria Contamination

Primal Pet Foods' dog food recall has expanded. A month after the company recalled certain raw frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination, a recall notice posted by Health Canada alerted pet owners that the product has also been recalled in Canada, where it was sold in British Columbia.

The recall, in both the U.S. and Canada, affects Raw Frozen Primal Patties for Dogs Beef Formula. The recalled dog food sold in flexible packaging in the freezer at select pet stores in a six-pound size. The recalled product has a has a Best Before date of "05/22/23" and lot code number "W10068709," both of which can be found on the back of the product packaging above the Primal Pet Foods Inc. red oval logo. Although the initial July 7 recall posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) noted that the patties were distributed to Maryland, Georgia, Texas, and British Columbia, Health Canada did not announce a formal recall of the product until this month.

Primal Pet Foods voluntarily recalled the product after it was found the product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, which poses a danger to both the pets eating the food and their human owners handling the food. Although Listeria monocytogenes rarely cause illness in dogs, it is possible. It may lead to more serious issues such as meningitis, per Health Canada. Dogs can have mild symptoms such as diarrhea and vomiting, as well as nausea, aches, and fever. However, even if a dog is not showing symptoms, it can still be a carrier of the bacteria and spread it to humans. Humans can also contract listeria through handling of products contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, "especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to the products.

At this time, there have been no illnesses or adverse reactions reported in connection to the recall in the U.S. and Canada. However, due to the health hazard the dog food poses to both animals and humans, pet parents have been advised to "immediately stop using the recalled product," which should be disposed of.

Unfortunately for pet lovers, the recall marks just the latest to hit the pet food aisle. On Aug. 5, the FDA issued a public health alert cautioning pet owners against feeding their cats Darwin's Natural Pet Products raw cat food after samples in certain lots tested positive for salmonella. The FDA explained that while it "recommended that Arrow Reliance Inc. voluntarily recall these products and notify the public.... the company has not done so."