Pet Food Recalled Due to Salmonella Contamination

A frightening new recall has been issued for pet food that may be contaminated with salmonella. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has shared a recall of Woody’s Pet Food Deli products – specifically the Raw Cornish Hen pet food “With Supplements.” Experts warn that not only are pets at risk, but also the humans who handle the food.

Woody’s Pet Food Deli issued a recall for Raw Cornish Hen Pet Food With Supplements last week after routine testing detected salmonella contamination. The FDA shared the press release along with its own warnings and information. There are two specific lots of this food impacted – the 5-pound plastic tubs with the PLU Code 5231 and the expiration date 11/20/22, and the 15-ounce plastic containers with the PLU Code 1652 and the expiration date 11/20/22. This is a limited recall, though the company said that it was taking extra precautions in light of the fact that many Americans visited friends and family out of town for the holiday.

Woody's Pet Food Deli of Minneapolis, Minnesota, is recalling its Raw Cornish Hen pet food due to the risk of Salmonella bacteria.

For full details, please visit this link: https://t.co/MzqbZtN8PK pic.twitter.com/Ca5ld6OMTL — K9BackPack (@K9BackPack) December 27, 2021

Woody’s Pet Food Deli sold these two lots of recalled pet food to stores in Minneapolis, Saint Paul and Woodbury, Minnesota. Customers in other parts of the country are unlikely to encounter it, but they are advised to double-check just in case. People should not only stop feeding the food to their pets but avoid touching it with their skin at all.

Salmonella can have dramatic effects on a pet quickly. It can cause fever, vomiting, diarrhea and bloody stool. It tends to make house pets more lethargic, though some do not show any symptoms at all. A pet may be an asymptomatic carrier of salmonella, and they could pass it on to humans or other animals they come into contact with.

In humans, symptoms of salmonella infections include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever. In some rare cases, the infection can lead to other medical complications including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation and urinary tract infections. These are likely to require medical attention.

Customers who have the recalled product from these two specific lots can return them to the point of purchase for a full refund. If they don’t intend to claim the refund, they should dispose of the food safely at once. Furthermore, they should clean the area where the food was stored, where it was eaten and anywhere else it may have been exposed. This includes wiping down refrigerators and mopping floors if necessary. They should also carefully clean up pet feces and avoid contact with those areas as well.