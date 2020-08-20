DNC 2020: Billie Eilish Slams Donald Trump, and Viewers Sound Off

Billie Eilish lit up Twitter and other social media platforms on Wednesday night as she performed at the Democratic National Convention. Presenter Kerry Washington introduced her and lauded the 18-year-old singer's activism. Eilish then delivered a short speech before singing her new single, "My Future."

"Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about," Eilish said, going on to slam his handling of environmental issues and the coronavirus pandemic. "Silence is not an option, and we can't sit this one out." This quote and her performance obviously stirred some strong reactions. Scroll through to read what social media users had to say about Eilish's appearance at the DNC.