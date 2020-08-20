DNC 2020: Billie Eilish Slams Donald Trump, and Viewers Sound Off
Billie Eilish lit up Twitter and other social media platforms on Wednesday night as she performed at the Democratic National Convention. Presenter Kerry Washington introduced her and lauded the 18-year-old singer's activism. Eilish then delivered a short speech before singing her new single, "My Future."
"Donald Trump is destroying our country and everything we care about," Eilish said, going on to slam his handling of environmental issues and the coronavirus pandemic. "Silence is not an option, and we can't sit this one out." This quote and her performance obviously stirred some strong reactions. Scroll through to read what social media users had to say about Eilish's appearance at the DNC.
i’m just disappointed with the democratic national convention. giving the time of day to people like billie eilish is exactly the reason trump was elected in the first place. politics are a joke now it’s all just about advertising— Jim Jim (NEW HAIR CUT) (@jimcurtinburner) August 20, 2020
I’m an old person now, so I had never heard Billie Eilish sing before tonight. She has a really really powerful singing voice.— Ben Yelin (@byelin) August 20, 2020
Billie Eilish out here dragging Trump. We love to see it! @billieeilish #DNC— Jesse (@LordJesseGaga) August 20, 2020
They got Billie Eilish to perform during this virtual convention?
Okay, Democrats! I’m not mad at this. #DNC2020#DemConvention pic.twitter.com/pzdQuZvM5l— Dennis Velez, M.A. (@TheDennisVelez) August 20, 2020
they really got billie eilish at this #DemConvention. we get it, you’re targeting gen z lmao— mere🌻 (@merenaid) August 20, 2020
Billie Eillish telling 18-year-old girls that Donald Trump is awful is more productive than most anything any of the other celebs have up their sleeves tbh.— Blake Ells (@blakeells) August 20, 2020
Billie Eilish! That voice is 🔥🔥— 🐝 Dani 🐝 (@DaniStarner) August 20, 2020
I like Billie Eilish but having a teen come on and trash Trump is unnecessary and actually detracts from the real criticism by adult leaders.— Cheryl Pellegrino (@CherylP13) August 20, 2020