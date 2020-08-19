DNC 2020: Billie Eilish Set to Perform, and Fans Are Stoked
Billie Eilish is bringing her voice to the Democratic National Convention this year, in what will surely be a memorable performance. She is poised to perform on Wednesday night, presumably just after Sen. Elizabeth Warren kicks off Night 3's festivities at 9 p.m. ET. There's no word on what song she will perform, but the odds are that it will be her latest single, "My Future."
Regardless of what exactly Eilish will do on the broadcast, her fans are beyond excited to see her. The 18-year-old pop star has throngs of young fans eager to see her on their TV screens, especially since live music events are seemingly off the table for the foreseeable future. While there were plenty of onlookers irritated that Eilish will be featured at the political event, her fanbase seems pumped as ever. Scroll through to read some of the thoughts in anticipation of the appearance.
Elizabeth Warren and Billie Eilish? Maybe the DNC does know what I want.— Topsy_tori (@Topsy_Tori) August 19, 2020
My 14 year old daughter will be thrilled! We were going to take her to her first concert to see you in Sacramento before the pandemic. :( She was so bummed! But I'm sure this will make her so happy!— Julia Janzen (@JuliaJanzen) August 14, 2020
I know this account isn’t managed by Billie, but Billie; Thank you for helping all of us in times of depression and need. Thank you for creating the greatest moment of my life at a concert of yours. We all love you for being you. Don’t stop being you. 💚🖤💚🖤— Kat ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 🏳️🌈 (@frxstedflxkes) August 14, 2020
Voting is our way to bring the government to our standards of serving us properly! If you don't vote on anything, then you forsake that power and accept whatever is thrown at ya. This is how we change the world, together we are strong af! 🇺🇸🗳️☑️🤗Thank You Billie🤗Much love bruh!— FR35HM4K3R💎 (@scmcintyre11) August 14, 2020
this is like the only reason i’m tuning in so 🥰 https://t.co/G21a5crMME— no ⁷ (@sugakookiis) August 18, 2020
The networks better not cut into Billie Eilish's performance tomorrow at the DNC or I will scream louder than a teenage Billie fan— Sara Ackerman 🐺🗽 (@saramikaila) August 18, 2020
republicans national convention could NEVER— PRETTYBOY (@jalenleee) August 14, 2020
anyways billie better be early for the dnc thing cause i am not finna sit and watch old people talk pic.twitter.com/D6fVner4Gl— madison (@lMINL0VE) August 19, 2020