DNC 2020: Billie Eilish Set to Perform, and Fans Are Stoked

Billie Eilish is bringing her voice to the Democratic National Convention this year, in what will surely be a memorable performance. She is poised to perform on Wednesday night, presumably just after Sen. Elizabeth Warren kicks off Night 3's festivities at 9 p.m. ET. There's no word on what song she will perform, but the odds are that it will be her latest single, "My Future."

Regardless of what exactly Eilish will do on the broadcast, her fans are beyond excited to see her. The 18-year-old pop star has throngs of young fans eager to see her on their TV screens, especially since live music events are seemingly off the table for the foreseeable future. While there were plenty of onlookers irritated that Eilish will be featured at the political event, her fanbase seems pumped as ever. Scroll through to read some of the thoughts in anticipation of the appearance.