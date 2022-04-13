Disney World Resort Restaurant Set to Close This Summer

✖

Dining at Disney World is about to get a little more limited as the popular theme park moves to close one of its more popular restaurants. The Narcoossee's restaurant located in Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is set to close indefinitely beginning Friday, June 17 for an extended refurbishment.

A notice posted to Narcoossee's page on the official Dinsey World website notified parkgoers of the closure, sharing that the restaurant "will be unavailable due to refurbishment." Guests will be able to make reservations at the restaurant through Thursday, June 17. While Disney did not share exact details of the upcoming refurbishment project, the notice did say the restaurant is expected to "return later this year with an enhanced table-service experience." A possible reopening date was not provided.

Narcoossee's allows guests to "slip away to this waterfront setting for coastal cuisine with spectacular panoramic views." Offering American, seafood, and fine and signature dining, Narcoossee's diners can order from a menu that includes "a spectacular, innovative selection of fresh seafood from both local waters and around the globe" as well as steak and more. The restaurant also offers options like grass-fed filet mignon and the Black Angus New York strip, a surf-and-turf dish that features sirloin steak and a lobster tail, and "sumptuous desserts," like the chocolate torte and the almond-crusted cheesecake with Lambert cherry sauce. The restaurant is popular among guests, and reservations are typically encouraged.

Narcoossee's refurbishment project coincides with a larger refurbishment of Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. WDW News Today reports that project includes remodeling the lobby in an attempt to "modernize" the resort. Disney noted this refurbishment project in the notice regarding Narcoossee's upcoming closure, informing guests that while they "may see or hear construction during daytime hours," most Resort hotel amenities will remain available throughout the project.

Over the past several months, Disney has been refurbishing a number of its restaurants and attractions, leading to temporary closures of popular spots for parkgoers. Refurbishment projects have been carried out, or are currently in the process, on Cars Land at Disney California Adventure Park's attractions Luigi's Rollickin' Roadsters and Mater's Junkyard Jamboree, Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage and Tarzan's Treehouse, also located at Disneyland Park, and the Pirates of the Caribbean ride at Disneyland.