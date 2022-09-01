Disney Wants to Launch Its Own Membership Program Similar to Amazon Prime

Disney already has its hands in almost every aspect of American life, but the media conglomerate has found a new frontier to tackle. The company is reportedly looking to launch an expansive rewards program as an incentive to spend more on its streaming services, theme parks, resorts, and merchandise, sources told The Wall Street Journal Thursday. The program would be similar to Amazon Prime, and some executives are even internally referring to the idea as "Disney Prime."

Discussions at Disney are in the very early stages for the membership program, the WSJ reports. It is unknown how much membership to the program would cost or how long it will take Disney to launch. If the program does launch, Disney would be offering more value to customers while harvesting more information about their relationship with the company. Disney CEO Bob Chapek is supporting the idea, sources told the WSJ.

"Technology is giving us new ways to customize and personalize the consumer experience so that we are delivering entertainment, experiences, and products that are most relevant to each of our guests," Kristina Schake, senior executive vice president and chief communications officer at Disney told the WSJ in a statement. "A membership program is just one of the exciting ideas that is being explored."

Disney already has a small-scale rewards program, Disney Movie Insiders, which allows fans to enter codes from Blu-rays, DVDs, and movie ticket purchases and exchange them for merchandise like posters, pins, and DVDs. The company also has the D23 Official Fan Club, which costs $99.99 to $129.99 a year and includes access to events and exclusive merchandise. The program also included a discounted three-year Disney+ subscription in 2019. The new membership program would be targeted at more casual Disney fans.

The first step towards the Prime-like Disney program would be to integrate merchandise sales into Disney+. Customers could buy merchandise associated with shows on the streamer by scanning a QR code that links to the Shop Disney website, sources told the WSJ. One example suggested was an exclusive version of a Darksaber toy inspired by The Mandalorian that would be available only to Disney+ subscribers. This feature could launch as soon as this year.

The membership plan could provide Disney with an even better understanding of its consumer base. They could learn that a customer loves Star Wars rides at the parks, so their Disney+ account would suggest Star Wars content on the service. One person familiar with the project told the WSJ that Disney is also considering adding perks from third parties.