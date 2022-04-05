Disney+ Subscribers Can Save up to 25% on Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Disney has a new offer to entice fans to stay at its Walt Disney World Resort hotel this summer. Starting on Tuesday, subscribers to Disney+ can get a 25% discount on reservations at the hotel. This offer is good from March through September of 2022.

Disney's network of theme parks is still struggling to come back from the lull of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it has a new strategy to try and make customers feel like they already have a foot in the door. According to a report by WDW Magic, subscribers to the company's proprietary streaming app can now save up to 25 percent on rooms at select Disney Resort hotels. This is a huge deal considering that Disney+ costs about $8 per month, or $80 per year when paid annually. New users can get a 7-day free trial of Disney+ here before jumping in.

There are plenty of particulars that make this deal hard to pin down, but it's still worth looking into. Commenters have already noted that the 25 percent discount is just the highest one they're offering. Other rooms seem to come with a 10 percent discount, for example. Customers will need to do a lot of comparison shopping for themselves to see where the discounts will save them the most money during the time they're trying to travel.

Walt Disney World Resort encompasses a massive theme park in the Orlando, Florida area as well as several surrounding hotels and other attractions. The complex has grown into the nearby towns of Bay Lake, Lake Buena Vista and Kissimmee. It includes four main theme parks, two main water parks and 31 theme resort hotels.

Disney World has had a slow recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. After closing in March of 2020, it first reopened in July of 2020 but with a strict limit on attendance. Only 25 percent of the park's usual capacity was allowed in. It's not clear if the theme park even achieved this much as the public was still hesitant to venture into public spaces.

COVID-19 restrictions lifted slowly but steadily through July of 2021 when the delta variant caused huge surges of new cases in the U.S. At that point, capacity was up to 35 percent, and the park did not lower that number but instead reinstated mask mandates and temperature checks.

Those delta-era precautions were lifted in February of 2022, though some restrictions still apply. The uncertainty over whether these restrictions will be reinstated may explain some of the hesitations to book a trip to Disney World.