Dip Recall Shared by FDA

A popular dip has just been recalled after it was found to pose a potential life-threatening risk to some consumers. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers on May 22 that Blue Moose, a Boulder, Colorado company, voluntarily recalled some of its Blue Moose Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip after it was found a mislabeling issue resulted in the dip containing undeclared tree nut and soy allergens.

The recall affects the Blue Moose Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip sold in 7-ounce square clear plastic containers. Those containers are labeled "Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip." The recalled dip has "Lot# SS446931" and "Best By 8/10/22" ink-coded on the side of the container. The products were shipped on May 13 to Vons, Albertsons, and Pavilions Grocery Stores throughout California as well as the Las Vegas, Nevada area. Images of the product label can be found by clicking here.

Blue Moose initiated the recall after it was found that a small run Spinach Artichoke Cashew Dip was labeled as Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip. The mislabeling issue, which was discovered at the store level when stocking products, the incorrectly labeled Blue Moose Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip contains undeclared tree nut (Cashew) and soy allergens. Both tree nut and soy allergies are some of the most common food allergies. Symptoms of an allergy include hives or itching in and around the mouth, wheezing, skin redness, swelling of the lips, face, tongue and throat, and abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, or vomiting. In rare cases, consumption of products containing soy or tree nuts can cause anaphylaxis, a life-threatening reaction that narrows the airways and can block breathing. A tree nut allergy is one of the most common allergies to cause anaphylaxis.

Although no illnesses have reported to date in connection with the recalled Blue Moose Spinach Artichoke Parmesan Dip, due to the serious health hazard the product poses to some consumers, the recall was issued. Consumers should check their recent purchases to see if they have purchased the recalled product. According to the FDA, the recalled product can be returned to the retail location where it was purchased for a full refund or exchange. Consumers with further questions regarding the recall can contact Bill Cancellieri at 303-521-8216 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. through 4 p.m.