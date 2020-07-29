✖

The Kid Mero has taken a shot at Donald Trump Jr. after his Twitter account was temporarily locked. On Tuesday, the Desus & Mero co-host quote-tweeted a post from Republican strategist Andrew Surabian, who claimed that Twitter's decision, and "big tech" in general "is the biggest threat to free expression in America today."

In his response, The Kid Mero (whose real name is Joel Martinez) recommended that the president's son and his fellow conservatives "take it to parkour." The remark is a reference to Parler, the newly-launched social media platform that touts itself as being more friendly to conservatives. Or, as The Kid Mero called it, "bootleg Twitter." Trump Jr. had initially run afoul of the social media network after sharing a video about coronavirus that included patently false information.

PACK IT UP AND TAKE IT TO PARKOUR OR WHATEVER THE FUCK THAT BOOTLEG TWITTER THEY GOT OVER THER IS CALLED https://t.co/OtOF9dfHnm — THE KID MERO 🇩🇴 (@THEKIDMERO) July 28, 2020

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for Twitter told CNN that Trump Jr. was under a "lockout," meaning that his account had limited functionality for a period of 12 hours. They also asked him to remove the tweet in question. The video itself talked about the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine, which President Donald Trump has repeatedly insisted was a viable cure, despite the lack of scientific evidence to back up the claim.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of Trump's coronavirus task force, and the FDA have repeatedly spoken out against the drug, as it hasn't proven to be effective and can be harmful, even fatal, if taken incorrectly. The FDA even issued a statement in June indicating the agency had "revoked the emergency use authorization (EUA) that allowed for chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate donated to the Strategic National Stockpile to be used to treat certain hospitalized patients with COVID-19 when a clinical trial was unavailable, or participation in a clinical trial was not feasible."

While Trump Jr.'s lockout has since expired, his penchant for attracting controversy has not. The eldest son of the president commented on a post from the official Barbie account, which unveiled the new set of Barbie Campaign Team figures — candidate, a campaign manager, fundraiser and voter. In a quote-tweet, he quipped that the voter Barbie "must be a Democrat" because she is holding a ballot in one hand, but already has an "I Voted" sticker.