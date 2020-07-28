Twitter has temporarily suspended Donald Trump Jr.'s account for sharing a video that seems to have violated the company's policy on posting content containing misinformation on coronavirus. According to CNN, a spokesperson for Twitter stated that Trump Jr.'s account will have limited functionality for a period of 12 hours. The company has also asked him to remove the video from his timeline.

Additional reporting from Forbes cited that the video Trump Jr. shared was in part about antimalarial hydroxychloroquine. This is a drug that many, including Trump Jr.'s father, have touted as a treatment for COVID-19. CBS News reporter Nicole Sganga has reported that the video specifically mentioned "the suppression of hydroxychloroquine by Dr. Fauci." She also stated that sources have told her that President Donald Trump's campaign has "reached out to Twitter directly to challenge the move." At this time, it does not appear that neither Trump Jr. nor the Trump administration or campaign, have issued comments on the Twitter suspension.

BREAKING: @Twitter & @jack have suspended @DonaldJTrumpJr for posting a viral video of medical doctors talking about Hydroxychloroquine. Big Tech is the biggest threat to free expression in America today & they're continuing to engage in open election interference - full stop. pic.twitter.com/7dJbauq43O — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) July 28, 2020

This story is developing...