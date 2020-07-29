Donald Trump Jr. Taking Heat for Tweet About Barbie Dolls

Donald Trump Jr. just got his Twitter account back, after being suspended over a video flagged as misinformation about the coronavirus, and he's already taking heat again. This time, however. it's for a tweet about Barbie dolls. Trump Jr. commented on a post from the Barbie company, which featured the new set of Barbie Campaign Team figures. There is a candidate, a campaign manager, a fundraiser and a voter.

Trump Jr. retweeted the post and quipped that the voter Barbie "must be a Democrat" because she is holding a ballot in one hand, but already has an "I Voted" sticker. This joke stems from Trump Jr.'s father — President Donald Trump — claiming that mail-in voting is a flawed and fraudulent system that will only benefit Democrats in the upcoming election. Barbie has since responded to Trump Jr.'s post, telling TMZ, "Barbie is not, and has never been, affiliated with a political party. Barbie has always encouraged girls to stand up for what they believe in and shows them they can be anything."

The Barbie spokesperson added, "This doll set highlights a range of leadership roles to pique their interest in shaping the future and raise their voices – from the podium to the polls. This set also provides a tool to allow families to have conversations around important events and cultural moments through play." Many social media users have also replied to Trump Jr.'s joke, and they are hitting back at him. Scroll down to see what they're saying.