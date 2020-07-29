Donald Trump Jr. Taking Heat for Tweet About Barbie Dolls
Donald Trump Jr. just got his Twitter account back, after being suspended over a video flagged as misinformation about the coronavirus, and he's already taking heat again. This time, however. it's for a tweet about Barbie dolls. Trump Jr. commented on a post from the Barbie company, which featured the new set of Barbie Campaign Team figures. There is a candidate, a campaign manager, a fundraiser and a voter.
Trump Jr. retweeted the post and quipped that the voter Barbie "must be a Democrat" because she is holding a ballot in one hand, but already has an "I Voted" sticker. This joke stems from Trump Jr.'s father — President Donald Trump — claiming that mail-in voting is a flawed and fraudulent system that will only benefit Democrats in the upcoming election. Barbie has since responded to Trump Jr.'s post, telling TMZ, "Barbie is not, and has never been, affiliated with a political party. Barbie has always encouraged girls to stand up for what they believe in and shows them they can be anything."
The Barbie spokesperson added, "This doll set highlights a range of leadership roles to pique their interest in shaping the future and raise their voices – from the podium to the polls. This set also provides a tool to allow families to have conversations around important events and cultural moments through play." Many social media users have also replied to Trump Jr.'s joke, and they are hitting back at him. Scroll down to see what they're saying.
Grown man complaining about a Barbie advertisement because he’s afraid of the scare tactics of “voter fraud” his father put out— Jerome (@Jerometappin) July 29, 2020
Actually, i have been given my "I voted" sticker before being handed a ballot several times.
One would actually have to go vote in person to know this. And it isn't a great feat to see how that might be plausible.
Single-view approaches = lack of critical thinking skills.— Dr_Mark (@Dr_Mark) July 29, 2020
Welcome back!
Trolling children’s toys? Nice one. Very effective. Hey, where you been? pic.twitter.com/sVRK90Lu84— Andrew (@AndrewFrahm) July 29, 2020
I always knew that the Trump men were intimidated by iconic women but I never suspected that Barbie was one of them— FordDude (@Ford_Dude6) July 29, 2020
He’s just jealous that he hasn’t gotten his own yet pic.twitter.com/YEXH96v4U3— 🍄Dotard J. Trumpanzee™️🍄 (@realdrumpfdon) July 29, 2020
And yet we have this GOP criminal. pic.twitter.com/7msZrl4Lo5— JA Walls (@JAWalls3) July 29, 2020
Or wait a minute. Maybe she did vote and is working at the poll location, handing out ballots to voters.— Josh (@ExPatSunnyD) July 29, 2020
I see you have been relegated to Barbie posts to not offend Twitter. Brilliant!— Nate (@FatFoxShade) July 29, 2020
Bravo, very witty...😒 pic.twitter.com/y4Fkg9Tzpk— David R Melnick (@DavidRMelnick) July 29, 2020
you burned Barbie good, junior!— 𝚔𝚎𝚟𝚒𝚗 (@KevINthe406) July 29, 2020
she’ll never recover.
I knew You Were Strange But Ghezz!!! @DonaldJTrumpJr Secret is Out He enjoy’s PLAYING With BARBIE DOLLS .— Irish Daisy (@daisy_irish) July 29, 2020
Aw jr is mad and making fun of barbies now— Vickie Shepherd (@VickieS85979062) July 29, 2020
Lmfaoooo Junior is afraid of Barbie dolls 😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/60X8ALUmT1— MadMax 🇨🇦🇬🇾🇵🇹 (@SistaMax112) July 29, 2020
I liked you better when you were restricted from @twitter, Junior. And how on brand of you to mock anything that seeks to enlighten and engage voters.— Susan Campbell #BlackLivesMatter (@campbellsl) July 29, 2020