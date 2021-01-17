Demi Rose's Instagram: Best Photos to Kick Off New Year

Demi Rose Mawby has delivered plenty of memorable photos to kick off 2021 for her fans. The 25-year-old model and influencer is living it up in Ibiza after moving from her home in London amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, she's been segregated from the general population while still managing to jet-set around the globe.

Rose closed out 2020 with a tour through Africa, sharing stunning photos featuring the locales and even getting close to a pair of hungry giraffes. She returned to her home base in Ibiza before the close of the year, ringing in the holidays for fans and reflecting on her growth in the past year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

Her 2021 output is already memorable for most and the month isn't even complete yet. Please scroll down to see some of her best shots from the month. If they are any indication, Rose is sure to quickly rise in popularity across the year, possibly even moving into the main stream.