Demi Rose Is Cheetah Print Chic on Ibiza Coast With 'Paradise Lost' Photo

Demi Rose is soaking up the best of life in paradise and wowing fans as she does it. The 25-year-old model currently calls Ibiza home, and she showed her 15.6 million Instagram followers the beauty of the island Sunday when she shared her latest photo.

In a post that has since racked up dozens of comments, Rose donned what appeared to be a cheetah-print one piece, with thin black fabric wrapped around her waist. The clothing is from Pretty Little Thing, the fashion line she became a brand ambassador for in October. The photo was snapped along the Ibiza coast, with the ocean in the background. Rose caption the image "Paradise lost," tagging a single cloud seen in the sky to an "Angel" account.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

Fans were quick to speak up, dubbing the image "stunning," "magnificent," and "beautiful," with one person writing they were "in love with this whole picture." A second fan quipped, "paradise found," with somebody else chiming in, "wow, you’re sooooooooo absolutely gorgeous!!!" Mawby frequently shares updates with her followers, with her most recent post prompting one person to state that her "pics are always beautiful and gorgeous my dear."

Rose's weekend post was not the first time she donned cheetah print and impressed her fanbase. Just a day earlier, she shared a gallery of images that were just as stunning. Posing in a cheetah print trench coat from her newest collection with Pretty Little Thing, Rose stood with a jaw-dropping sunset playing out behind her, the serene landscape something out of a dream.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

Although Rose spent much of 2020 traveling to places as far and wide as the Maldives and Tanzania, her roots are set in Ibiza. Rose had kicked off 2020 in London, though she decided to make the major move amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The lockdowns that affected nearly every corner of the globe as nations attempted to slow the spread of the virus took a toll on her mental health, with Rose admitting she "had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things," prompting her to come to the realization she needed a change of scenery. So far, Rose seems to be spending at least the first month of the new year in Ibiza, continuing to show off its beauty with her followers.