Demi Rose Reflects on the 'World Within Us' by Baring All in Photo

Demi Rose Mawby is doing quite a bit of reflecting based on her recent Instagram post. On Friday, the social media influencer posted a snap of herself from one of her Ibiza-based photoshoots. She didn't just post a stunning image though, she also shared a meaningful message to boot.

For her latest Instagram post, Mawby donned nothing but a scarf around her hair and a pair of classic black sunglasses. As she noted in the caption, the photo was captured by photographer Brett Russell. Alongside the chic photo, Mawby penned a caption that referenced her sunglasses-reflecting look. "The way we reflect the world around us is the direct reflection of the world within us," she wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Demi 🌹 (@demirose)

Like many of her other recent snaps, this latest Instagram photo was taken in Ibiza, Spain. During an interview with the Evening Standard, Mawby explained that she moved to the location during the quarantine. She told the publication that living on her own while in London wasn't good for her mental health. So, she decided to take matters into her own hands by making the move over to Ibiza. The 25-year-old explained, "I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice, and it is a perfect backdrop for my modeling work. And the connections I have made through living here have introduced me to the wonderful team who are behind this video." She added that moving to Ibiza was "one of the best choices" that she has ever made.

On that note and in honor of the New Year, Mawby reflected on everything that she experienced in 2020. She even posted a lengthy message on her Instagram Story about happiness, telling her followers, "To be happy is to stop feeling like a victim and become your destiny's author. It is to cross deserts, yet to be able to find an oasis in the depths of our soul. It is to thank God for every morning, for the miracle of life. Being happy is not being afraid of your feelings' It's to be able to talk about you. It is having the courage to hear a 'no.'" She ended her message with, "Never give up. Never give up on people who love you. Never give up on happiness, for life is an incredible show."