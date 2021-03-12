Demi Rose Is Spring Ready With Pigtails in 'English Breakfast' Photo

✖

Model and influencer Demi Rose Mawby is looking forward to spring. Although she has spent the past several months soaking up the sun in Ibiza, the 25-year-old’s mind is already on even warmer weather. As March marked the unofficial start of spring, Mawby took to Instagram with a brand new spring-inspired photo.

Shared with her massive 16.1 million fans on the social media platform on March 4, the stunning post showed Mawby sitting on a counter and enjoying what she dubbed an "English breakfast" of tea, the starlet posing with a red kettle in hand. Posing against a checkered white and blue tiled backdrop, Mawby sported a cream colored dress boasted frilled details and a red floral print. The dress was from PrettyLittleThing, the clothing line the model is an ambassador for. Her hair, meanwhile, was styled in pigtails.

While Mawby may have English breakfast on her mind, she is currently relaxing in Ibiza. The Birmingham native picked up roots and settled down on the Spanish island in 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Mawby, who lost both of her parents in recent years and has been open about her struggles with mental health, said coronavirus-related lockdowns began taking a toll on her mental health, and so she decided to make the major move.

"During lockdown I lived on my own in London and my mental health really did get the better of me. I had up and down days and with so much time on my hands I obviously had a lot of time to reflect on things. I felt very sad but when lockdown was lifted and I made a decision to move to Ibiza it was one of the best choices I ever made," she told the Evening Standard in September 2020. "I have loads of friends out here, the weather is nice and it is a perfect backdrop for my modelling work."

Since making the move, Mawby's fans have been treated to plenty of stunning images of her new home, including picturesque coastlines, jaw-dropping sunsets, and other beautiful photos of Ibiza’s scenery. At the start of the new year, Mawby showed off some of that impressive scenery when she posed for a "pastel pit stop" sunset photo that racked up hundreds of comments from fans.