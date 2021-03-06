Demi Rose Enters Fans Dreams in New Pigtails Snap

✖

Demi Rose Mawby's 2021 Instagram grid is already filled with dreamy images. She kicked off the year with a "captured casual" post and is keeping to stunning shots coming. The model and influencer, 25, took to the social media platform on Monday and cheekily invited fans to meet her in their dreams.

Marking her latest PrettyLittleThing campaign, the Monday snap showed Mawby posing in a bathroom mirror. For the image, she donned the brand's sage green ribbed button down bikini top and the matching bottoms. Her newly highlighted hair cascaded down her back. Mawby captioned the post, "Meet me at 4:44am in your dreams," igniting a flurry of comments from fans, including one person who wrote, "Absolutely gorgeous." Several others simply replied with fire emojis.

Although only through two full months of the new year, Mawby has plenty to celebrate. She recently reached a new Instagram milestone: 16 million followers. Mawby has amassed that following in only a few short years. She told the Daily Mail she was inspired to create her account after someone made a fake profile of her and shared pictures of her on the beach. That account quickly reached 3,000 followers, with Mawby admitting that she "was really envious. I was like, 'wow, how can someone using my pictures get that much?' And then I started an account and it went from there."

That large following is in part due to the awe-inspiring posts she shares, with her account filled jaw-dropping images of her recent travels, plenty of selfies, and images of Ibiza's scenery, the tropical locale she moved to in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Mawby, however, isn't simply allowing herself to relish in the stardom: she is using her fame to help spread positivity and light. Speaking with the Evening Standard in September, the model revealed how she wants to put her platform "to good use."

"When I was younger I always dreamed of being the girl that everyone admired but instead I got bullied. So, the popularity now just absolutely blows me away. I honestly can’t believe it which is why I feel now is the right time to use this vast platform I have to good use; to spread the message of positivity and mental health wellbeing," she said. "My hope is if I can inspire people by talking about grief, they can relate to me and I can help them get through the dark times."

Mawby shared such a message in late February, when she took to the social media platform to encourage people to look deeper than just outer beauty. Sharing a selfie, she wrote, "she's like the ocean, pretty enough on the surface but dive down into her depths, you’ll find beauty most people never see."