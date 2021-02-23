Demi Rose Shows off Mermaid Hair in New Bikini Photo

✖

Demi Rose Mawby is soaking up the sun as she continues to enjoy all that Ibiza has to offer. The 25-year-old model and influencer wowed social media on Sunday when she returned to Instagram with a jaw-dropping photo of herself posing in a bikini, her long side swept hair prompting some followers to draw comparisons to a mermaid.

Dropped over the weekend, the post showed Mawby kneeling on the ground as she modeled a PrettyLittleThing tie-dye bikini. The model became an ambassador for the brand back in October and frequently stirs up envy with her posts modeling the clothing line’s apparel. She paired the bikini with a pair of gold hoop earrings and a pendant necklace. Simply captioning the post "Meow," Mawby also included a video, and fans were quick to take to the comments section. Several people jumped in with "Mermaid," while others dubbed it Mawby's "best post" yet. Another said, "the vibes here are immaculate."

The Sunday post marked her second since she went on a brief, week-long Instagram hiatus, which was cause of concern for some fans given her typical posting behavior, and also the best look yet at her freshly highlighted hair. During her brief break from posting, Mawby shared a few updates to her Instagram Story, where she explained her absence on the grid was due to the lengthy process of highlighting her hair.

"I have been having my hair lightened over the past week and it takes a lot of time to get it to the perfect shade," she told fans. "I can't wait to show you guys! God bless my super talented best friend [Faye Browne] for all of her patience and time caring for my hair to make it perfect."

Mawby made her return to Instagram on Valentine's Day with a rose-covered post captioned, "Cupid, draw down your bow." That post also showed off some of the draw-dropping scenery of Ibiza, the Balearic island the influencer now calls home. Mawby set down roots on the island in 2020 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which took a toll on her mental health. Since making the move, which she said she doesn’t regret, her Instagram has been filled with sun-filled photos and beautiful ocean scenes.