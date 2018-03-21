Daughter Accused of Gouging out Mom’s Eyeballs: ‘I Need Help’

A Florida woman accused of gouging out her mother’s eyes and killing her reportedly told police “I need help.”

Camille Balla, 32, of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Friday, March 16, after she allegedly killed her 55-year-old mother, Francisca Monteiro-Balla while high on pot she claimed was laced, the Palm Beach Post reported.

According to a sheriff’s report, Balla had called a co-worker and told her that she needed help, claiming that she may have killed her mother. When the unidentified co-worker arrived to the Balla household, she discovered the 32-year-old covered in blood.

Police arrived at the scene after the co-worker called 911 and found Balla frantic and blood-soaked outside of her home.

“I killed my mother and I need help,” Balla reportedly told deputies before she turned over a house key to them.

Upon entering the house, authorities found a trail of blood from the living to the garage, where they found the body of Francisca Monteiro-Balla. The body was partially clothed and had multiple cuts. Monteiro-Balla’s eyes had been removed and placed inside of a cardboard box.

Large pieces of broken glass littered the garage floor and investigators found several handwritten notes that contained religious-themed written messages related to the “clearing of the soul.”

Balla, who had cuts on her hands, was taken to the hospital, here she reportedly began screaming and yelling. She was later transferred to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Balla, who reportedly screamed “I’m a murderer” when police arrived at her home, also allegedly told authorities that she had killed her mother after smoking pot laced either with flakka or PCP.

She appeared Monday in court where she was denied bond and removed when she began shouting in a foreign language, according to the Palm Beach Post.

“Whatever you may hear about this case, remember, until the state meets its burden, my client is innocent,” her attorney, Jon Bull, said.

A judge has ordered that Balla undergo a mental health evaluation.