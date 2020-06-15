'Dateline' Working on Lori Vallow Case Update After Investigators Discover Remains on Chad Daybell's Property

Dateline is reportedly working on a new Lori Vallow case update following confirmation that the remains of her two children, Tylee Ryan and JJ Vallow, were discovered on Chad Daybell's property. According to East Idaho News reporter Nate Eaton, the NBC series was in Rexburg, Idaho interviewing people for "an upcoming show on all of the latest developments." An airdate for the special, which has not yet been confirmed by NBC, has not been announced.

The alleged new special comes amid new developments in the case, which began in late November 2019 after Tylee and JJ were reported missing. The children were last seen in September – Tylee at Yellowstone National Park and JJ at his Idaho school – their disappearances following a string of mysterious murders surrounding Vallow and Daybell. Throughout the investigation, Vallow and her husband gave numerous misleading statements, police have alleged. Vallow also defied a court order to produce the children to the police or child welfare officials by Jan. 30 after she and Daybell were discovered in Hawaii.

Although few developments seemed to have been made in the case, at around 7 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, Rexburg police officers, Fremont County deputies, and FBI agents executed a search warrant of Daybell's property. Although the search was centered on clues connected to the children's disappearances, Sheriff Len Humphries told The Sun that authorities were also looking for clues into the death of Daybell's ex-wife, who died just weeks before he and Vallow married. Initially said to be of natural causes, her death has since been deemed "suspicious."

At around 11:30 a.m. that same day, Daybell was taken into police custody for what authorities at the time said was questioning, and police later confirmed that a search of the property had led to the discovery of two sets of human remains. A day later, Madison County Prosecutor Rob Wood said the remains were that of children, and that one set of remains was concealed was "particularly egregious.” In a press release Saturday, the Rexburg Police Department announced that the medical examiner’s office had positively identified the remains as those of Tylee and JJ.

Vallow, who was arrested on Feb. 20, is currently facing two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court and willful disobedience of court process or order. Daybell has been charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. He remains under investigation for potential murder, attempted murder and conspiracy charges in the death of his first wife. Both Vallow and Daybell are being held on a $1 million bond. It is unclear if they will face additional charges.