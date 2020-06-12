Chad Daybell: Police Search Property Where Lori Vallow's Children Were Discovered for Clues Over Ex-Wife's Death

As authorities searched Chad Daybell's Rexburg, Idaho property amid their investigation into the disappearance of Tylee Ryan Vallow and her younger brother JJ Vallow, they were also searching for clues about his ex-wife Tammy's "suspicious" death. Speaking to The Sun, Sheriff Len Humphries said they found no evidence relating to her death.

Tammy passed away in October 2019. Although her death was initially said to be of natural causes and her obituary stated that "she passed away peacefully in her sleep," her body was exhumed from Springville's Evergreen Cemetery in December, and her death was deemed "suspicious." Tammy, just 49, marked one in a string of fatalities surrounding Daybell and Lori Vallow, his new wife, whom he married in Hawaii only two weeks after Tammy's death. Before her passing, Vallow's estranged husband, Charles Vallow, was shot to death in July 2019 by her brother, Alex Cox, who claimed he only fired in self-defense. Just months later, in December, Cox died of an apparent blood clot in his lung. Meanwhile, Tylee and JJ went missing in September, though their disappearances were not reported until late November, kicking off a months-long investigation.

While their search for Daybell's property did not find any evidence concerning Tammy's death, authorities did recover two sets of human remains. According to Madison County Prosecuting Attorney Rob Wood, one of the sets of remains was concealed was "particularly egregious." Police have not yet confirmed the identities of the remains, though family members have established them to be that of the two missing children.

Daybell, who was initially taken into police custody for questioning, has since been charged with two felony counts of destruction, alteration or concealment of evidence. He remains under investigation for potential murder, attempted murder and conspiracy charges in the death of his first wife. He is held on a $1 million bond.

Vallow, meanwhile, has been in jail since Feb. 20. She was arrest after she defied a court order to produce the children to the police or child welfare officials by Jan. 30. She was charged with two felony counts of desertion and nonsupport of dependent children, as well as resisting or obstructing officers, criminal solicitation to commit a crime, contempt of court, and willful disobedience of court process or order and remains behind bars on a $1 million bond. She is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on July 9.