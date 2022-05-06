Dairy Queen Returns Fan-Favorite Item to the Menu

✖

Dairy Queen's menu is expanding, but not with a new Blizzard. The fan-favorite ice cream chain kicked off May by treating guests to the return of one beloved menu item – Cheesy Steak Fingers. The menu item was first introduced back in 2021 and dubbed "a must experience item before they disappear."

DQ's Cheesy Steak Fingers are returning as part of the returning Cheesy Steak Finger Country Basket. The basket features the brand's crispy Steak Fingers infused with creamy pepper jack cheese, served with crispy fries, Texas toast, and ranch dressing, according to Chew Boom. As the beloved menu item returns, Dairy Queen is also rolling out an all-new menu item. The new Cheesy Dude sandwich boasts a crispy, crunchy chicken fried steak sandwich that is topped with two slices of not-too-spicy, not-too-mild, just-right Pepper Jack cheese. The sandwich is then infused with more Pepper Jack cheese and topped with crispy lettuce, vine-ripened tomatoes and creamy salad dressing on a toasted bun.

Unfortunately, the Cheesy Steak Finger Country Basket and the new Cheesy Dude sandwich aren't nationwide offerings. Just like when Cheesy Steak Fingers first made their debut, these menu items as only being offered in Texas, where they will be on the menu for a limited time at participating DQ restaurants through June 12, 2022, or while supplies last.

"The taste and variety of our flagship chicken fried steak offerings are unbeatable," Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operator's Council, said of the menu items, per KDAF. "Only found in Texas, we are confident the bold flavor of Pepper Jack cheese, paired with our new Cheesy Dude and our Cheesy Steak Finger Country Basket, will absolutely delight our fans."

DQ lovers shouldn't be too disappointed, however, because the chain recently gave them plenty to be excited about. In March, Dairy Queen rolled out its new Signature Stackburgers menu, which features five burgers "that deliver on consumer demand for big flavor and variety." The lineup includes the FlameThrower, Loaded A.1, Bacon Two Cheese Deluxe, Two Cheese Deluxe, and Original Cheeseburger. Kelly Kenny, vice president of brand and product marketing at ADQ, said at the time, "Know our fans are looking for cheeseburgers that offer big flavor and premium ingredients that keep them coming back for more, and the Signature Stackburgers menu was designed to meet that craving." The Signature Stackburgers menu is available at Dairy Queen locations nationwide.